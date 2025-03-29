Dan Lanning's 4-star OT commit Kodi Greene being pushed for flip by two major programs: Reports

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class faces a challenge as four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene draws heavy interest from USC and Texas, despite his commitment to the Ducks.

Ad

The standout from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has been committed to Oregon since August, but the battle to retain him is intensifying.

Greene remains in frequent contact with both USC and Texas as he evaluates his options. He recently confirmed upcoming unofficial visits to USC on Saturday and Texas on Apr. 26 and a planned Oregon visit in early April. He also has official visits set for Oregon (June 6-8), Texas (June 13-15), and USC (June 20-22).

Ad

Trending

USC, which currently boasts the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, has made a strong push for Greene. Greene and Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speak daily, something Greene values deeply.

“Me and (Lincoln) Riley pretty much speak on a daily basis,” Greene said. “He just checks in, checks in with me. Sees how I’m doing, sees how my family’s doing, which I really appreciate.”

Ad

USC’s recruiting momentum has also caught Greene’s attention.

“They’re super hot right now … me and my teammates talk about how good their recruiting class is,” he said. “Being part of that would be legendary.”

Meanwhile, Texas has also ramped up efforts.

“Coach (Kyle) Flood and Coach (Derron) Gatewood have done a great job with O-linemen, having four going to (the) draft,” he said. “So I feel like being at Texas (would give me) a really good chance at going to the next level.”

Ad

OT Kodi Greene commits to Oregon amid USC, Texas pursuit

Despite aggressive efforts from USC and Texas, four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene has committed to Oregon. The Mater Dei (Calif.) standout is focused on strengthening his ties with the Ducks, particularly after Dan Lanning’s contract extension through 2030 and the recent hiring of assistant offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich.

“I think that’s very good, because a lot of coaches are bouncing around places, and to know that he’s truly committed to Oregon for the next six years or whatever. I think that’s really big for the program,” Greene said of Lanning’s extension.

Ad

While he continues to engage with USC and Texas, Greene reaffirmed his stance.

“I’m still leading with the Ducks,” he said. “I love these guys, but I also think it’s gonna be hard to flip me. We’ll see after these OVs what happens.”

His strong relationship with Oregon’s staff, built over nearly two years, makes a flip unlikely.

Ad

“It’s gonna be hard for another school to get that relationship with me in the next couple months,” he said.

Greene has also been actively recruiting, particularly targeting elite tight end Mark Bowman.

“He’s the best tight end I’ve ever seen … he can do everything,” he said.

Oregon is communicating with Greene to solidify his commitment before the official June visits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.