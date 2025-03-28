"I hate to see it" - 4X NBA champ sends JuJu Watkins ‘speedy recovery’ message amid injury setback for USC star

Heading into this year's NCAA March Madness Tournament, plenty of eyes were on JuJu Watkins and USC. However, after a 71-25 win over UNC Greensboro in the first round, Watkins went down early in USC's second-round showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, tearing her ACL and bringing an end to her sophomore season.

In the wake of the injury, the hoops community has rallied around the USC star, with plenty of players, fans and analysts sending messages of support. During the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the four-time NBA champ sent JuJu Watkins some words of encouragement.

"I just want to wish JuJu Watkins well, and a speedy recovery. ..."

"To see her go through this as women's college basketball's brightest star, I hate to see it. I wish her well sending a lot of love her way to her parents I know she'll get through this. All the work that she put in, she's going to come back stronger." [56:30]

Given the ACL tear, Watkins will miss the end of this season. However, with two years left of her college career before being eligible for the WNBA Draft, she'll have plenty of time left to capture an NCAA March Madness title despite the injury.

Draymond Green opens up on working out with JuJu Watkins before USC star made the transition to college

While JuJu Watkins has already established herself as one of the top players in college basketball, it wasn't that long ago that she was working out with Draymond Green.

During the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors forward recalled a time he worked out with Watkins while she was still a high school student.

He recalled that he knew Watkins was a talented player but what truly impressed him was her work ethic, even when faced with adversity.

"I worked out with JuJu when she was in the 10th grade, I think I spoke about this before and she struggled the first work out and came back the next day ready to go and I was like 'Wow' I knew she'd be special just by seeing her skill set but then also seeing the work ethic."

Watkins has, of course, continued to impress throughout her collegiate career, raising her level of play time and time again.

While plenty of fans want to see her make the jump to the WNBA level sooner rather than later, once JuJu Watkins recovers from her torn ACL, she's poised to return to USC for the 2025-26 season.

