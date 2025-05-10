"Desean Jackson trynna pull a Deion (Sanders)": Fans react as Delaware State extends offer to Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.

On May 8, 2025, Delaware State University made headlines when top-ranked 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. announced that he had received a scholarship offer from the HBCU program.

Ad

Henry tagged former NFL standout and newly appointed DSU coach DeSean Jackson in his social media post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chris Henry Jr., the 6-foot-5 wideout out of Mater Dei High School in California, is widely regarded as the No. 1 receiver in his class and is committed to Ohio State. Although he has consistently reaffirmed his pledge to the Buckeyes and halted his recruitment, the offer from Delaware State sent shockwaves across the college football landscape.

Fans reacted on social media and drew comparisons with Deion Sanders.

“Desean Jackson trynna pull a Deion,” one fan posted, referencing the transformative influence of Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in,

“Wouldn’t even be mad, D Jack is a goat in the game.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is how other fans reacted:

"“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take “ - Wayne Gretzky - Micheal Scott," a fan said referencing the 35 offers he received from the top programs.

"This is like me offering to date Sydney Sweeney," another humorously remarked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I know you not gone switch but the real respect the real I know why you posted it," a fan remarked.

Jackson, who retired with the Philadelphia Eagles in November 2023 after a 15-year NFL career, took over as Delaware State’s coach in January 2025. Before that, he had completed his first coaching stint as offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California.

Ad

Addressing comparisons with Coach Prime, Jackson said:

“I know a lot of people say, ‘Coach Prime, Coach Prime.’ I respect him and he gave us, guys like myself, an opportunity. I’m going to do it different than Prime. I’m going to do it the Coach Jackson way.”

With career-best stats in 2013 — 82 catches, 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns — Jackson brings credibility to a program looking to rise. For Delaware State, the Henry offer is less about recruitment and more about vision. Jackson put it:

Ad

“It’s a morale. It’s a persona. It’s a swagger.”

Ohio State’s WR corps gets elite boost with Chris Henry Jr. locked in

Chris Henry Jr. stands firmly committed to Ohio State. The son of the late NFL wideout Chris Henry is one of four high-level receivers pledged to the Buckeyes in the 2026 cycle.

Ad

Ohio State's receiver haul includes Jaeden Ricketts from Pataskala (Ohio) Watkins Memorial, Brock Boyd from Southlake Carroll (Texas), who flipped from TCU, and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Henry’s Mater Dei teammate, who chose OSU over Oregon on May 4.

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill broke down Chris Henry Jr.’s projected fit in Columbus.

“To maximize his traits, the Buckeyes will need to deploy Henry on the outside,” Luginbill said. “He’s a one-on-one matchup problem on 50-50 balls... Even when covered, he isn’t really covered.”

Ad

Luginbill also praised Chris Henry Jr.’s after-the-catch skills and likened his twitch and vertical threat ability with NFL-caliber talent.

In a 2023 matchup vs. Bergen Catholic (NJ), Henry tallied 16 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters — highlighting his dominant red zone and high-pointing ability, drawing comparisons with Mike Evans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More