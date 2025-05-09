Dallas Goedert salary: Details on Eagles TE's reworked contract, cap hit, and more for 2025

Dallas Goedert has reportedly restructured his contract to remain with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2025 season. The tight end is expected to take a pay cut for one year to potentially help the team defend its Super Bowl title.
What is Dallas Goedert's salary in 2025?
According to reports, Dallas Goedert is expected to earn a $10 million salary with the Eagles in 2025. He also has the chance to earn $1 million more in incentives.
Goedert had signed a four-year, $57 million extension at Philly in 2021. The deal included a $10,218,000 signing bonus, with $35,171,888 in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $14,250,000.
Since Goedert was entering the final year of that deal, there were talks of potentially trading the tight end this offseason. However, the player has restructured his deal to remain with the Eagles for at least the 2025 NFL season.
Per reports, Goedert carried a $11 million cap hit before the restructured deal was agreed upon. His salary was a reported $14.25 million in the 2024 season.
Goedert was expected to make another $14.25 million in 2025 before restructuring his contract with the Eagles. The two parties agreed on common ground as part of Philly's model to cut costs.
After the draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said that he had plans to keep Goedert.
“Dallas is a heck of a player — a heck of a player, a heck of a person,” Roseman said. “Certainly don’t want to do anything publicly where we’re discussing anyone’s business, but I have so much respect for him. Been to two Super Bowls together and obviously would love him on this team."
The Eagles took Goedert in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has racked up 4,085 yards and 24 touchdowns on 349 receptions across 93 regular-season games since then.
Goedert was a key player for the Eagles in their Super Bowl-winning campaign last season.
