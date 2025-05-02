Detroit Pistons shoutout $2.9 million valued QB Bryce Underwood as he attends the game against New York Knicks

Top quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood made headlines off the football field as he attended the Detroit Pistons's home game against the New York Knicks. The Pistons's official Instagram account (@detroitpistons) posted a courtside photo of Underwood, giving a shoutout to the 5-star recruit with the caption:

“Shoutout to @19bryce.__ for coming through tonight.”

The 17-year-old sensation — valued at $2.9 million in NIL per On3 — continues to draw national attention not just for his elite arm talent but also for his growing presence in Detroit’s sports culture. Sporting a graphic hoodie, Underwood looked relaxed amid the buzz of Little Caesars Arena.

The Michigan Wolverines quarterback was courtside at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday and cheered on the Detroit Pistons, who ultimately lost the game 116-113 and ended their first-round series 4-2.

This wasn’t Underwood’s first Pistons appearance. Earlier this winter - before committing to Michigan - the five-star QB attended the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

On that occasion, the Pistons honored him with a customized jersey featuring his name and No. 19, while showcasing his high school highlights on the big screen —a nod to his growing legacy in Michigan sports.

Tim Hardaway Jr. - a former Michigan standout - contributed seven points, five rebounds and a steal in Thursday’s game. He averaged 12 points across the series.

Bryce Underwood shows promise in spring debut as QB battle looms at Michigan

Despite a few early hiccups, Bryce Underwood’s spring game debut ended with a convincing 17-0 win, capped by an electrifying 88-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jalen Hoffman on a reverse flea-flicker. The top-ranked recruit from Belleville, Michigan, offered glimpses of the talent that has fans excited and coaches hopeful.

Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore stood behind his freshman quarterback, stating,

“He did well. Made some really good throws and had some things we need to clean up and get better at. But he’s a continued work in progress, and he’s more than capable of doing it.”

Moore noted that spring games often feature basic schemes and limited playbooks, which can mask a quarterback’s full potential. Underwood - still just 17 - is expected to face intense competition heading into fall camp.

Three other quarterbacks, including the returning Keene — projected to be fully ready in June — are also in the mix.

“The real good battles I’ve been a part of usually carry into fall camp,” Moore told On3’s JD Pickell. “Probably a week before the first game, we’ll make a decision.”

Sherrone Moore emphasized leadership as a key component in winning the job.

“They’ve made the throws, the reads … but they got to become the leader of the team,” he said on Inside The Trenches.

Michigan - riding the momentum of last season’s upset over Ohio State and a Reliaquest Bowl victory over Alabama - enters 2026 with high expectations and Bryce Underwood will be a central figure in the narrative.

