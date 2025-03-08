Former NFL RB Adrian Peterson's daughter Ari Peterson concludes freshman season bowing out of Minnesota Section 2AAAA Championship

Ari Peterson, daughter of former NFL great Adrian Peterson, wrapped up her freshman basketball season at Minnetonka High School with a strong showing, despite her team falling short in the Minnesota Section 2AAAA Championship.

Ranked by EspnW, Peterson and her squad fought hard but were edged out by Chaska (MN) in a tight 55-52 contest in the MSHSL Class 2AAAA title game.

The freshman phenom has already gained national attention for her versatility. Capable of scoring from anywhere on the court, grabbing rebounds and even dunking, Peterson is proving to be one of the top young prospects in the country. Her performances have already drawn scholarship offers from Minnesota, Purdue, Maryland and Oklahoma—her father’s alma mater.

A multi-sport athlete, she began playing varsity basketball in seventh grade at Providence Academy in Plymouth, Minnesota.

By eighth grade, she played a pivotal role in leading her team to a state championship, posting averages of 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds on a dominant 29-4 squad.

Athleticism runs in the Peterson family. Her father, Adrian Peterson, dominated on the football field, amassing 5,011 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns in his final two high school seasons in Texas.

After an illustrious college career at Oklahoma, he became the seventh overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft, going on to rush for 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns in the league. His crowning achievement came in 2012 when he won NFL MVP honors, finishing the season with 2,097 rushing yards.

Adrian Peterson's son Adrian Jr.'s viral highlight reel sparks excitement for his football future

A highlight reel featuring Adrian Peterson Jr., the son of Oklahoma and NFL running back Adrian Peterson, took the internet by storm last month. Despite being just a seventh grader, the younger Peterson is already showcasing the skills that could make him a nightmare for future defenders.

His father shared words of encouragement on Instagram, saying,

“Keep putting that work in and all your dreams will come true! Keep God first and you’ll never fail!”

Adrian Peterson Sr. built his legacy at Oklahoma, averaging over five yards per carry across three dominant seasons. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards each year, totaling 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns before entering the NFL.

Selected seventh overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft, Peterson carved out a 15-year career that included seven Pro Bowl selections and three league rushing titles. A historic 2012 campaign earned him NFL MVP honors, making him the last running back to win the award.

