NFL insider hints at Kirk Cousins making surprising return to Minnesota Vikings for 2025 season

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah suggested the idea of Kirk Cousins possibly returning to the Minnesota Vikings as a mentor for quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Ad

Jeremiah floated this possibility on Friday as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show." His words come in the wake of increasing tensions between Cousins and the Falcons organization after being benched late last season:

"J.J. is going to be the starter, but you have to have some veteran insurance there. First of all, the guy needs to stay healthy. And with Kirk Cousins, I just thought it was a unique opportunity for somebody who knows the offense inside and out.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Atlanta's footing the bill, so, it's going to cost you next to nothing. He can literally play for the league minimum like Russell Wilson did last year," said Jeremiah.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cousins' first season with Atlanta was a dismal one after inking his four-year, $180 million deal. He played 14 games before he was benched after a four-game losing streak in which he did not throw a touchdown and threw eight interceptions.

Falcons facing tough trade situation with Kirk Cousins

NFL: New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Cousins recently sat down with Falcons owner Arthur Blank to ask for a trade to a team where he can be a starter, sources told Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Ad

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has been quoted as saying that they are fine with Cousins being a $40-million backup in 2025.

"That's in the Falcons' best interest to put that out there. 'Hey, we're comfortable. No, we're not gonna cut him. We're gonna hold on to him. So if you want him, you've got to trade for him, and you're gonna have to eat some of this money.' So, I don't really read too much into what's coming out of Atlanta on that point," Jeremiah stated.

Ad

Kirk Cousins has already been paid a huge signing bonus and is already owed $27.5 million by Atlanta, irrespective of where he ends up.

Kirk Cousins is owed a $10 million roster bonus by March 17, providing Atlanta with a motive to settle the matter quickly. The Falcons do not plan on cutting Cousins, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

A Minnesota return is sensible in light of McCarthy's knee rehabilitation. Kirk Cousins would have more playing time with the Vikings than riding the bench behind Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta.

Although the Falcons' management insists that they won't let go of Cousins, the majority of NFL analysts feel the situation will settle before the start of the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.