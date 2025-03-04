Kirk Cousins celebrates proud parenting moment amid uncertainty around his future with Falcons

Kirk Cousins might not know what’s next for him in Atlanta, but he’s making the most of special moments at home. The experienced quarterback recently shared a proud dad moment on Instagram.

One of Kirk's sons learned to ride a bike without training wheels. On Tuesday, Cousins posted a picture of the big achievement on his Instagram Stories and captioned the post:

“The training wheels had to go … today was the day.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @kirkcousins)

Kirk Cousins married Julie Hampton Cousins in June 2014. They met through a mutual family friend in 2012.

The couple has two sons, Cooper and Turner. Cooper was born in September 2017, while Turner arrived in March 2019.

While Kirk Cousins enjoys this family milestone, his NFL career is uncertain.

Even though he signed a huge four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in March last year, things changed when rookie Michael Penix Jr. took over as the team’s starting quarterback.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot confirmed that Cousins will remain with the team as a backup and earn $27.5 million in 2025.

Kirk Cousins took his sons to NASA in the 2025 offseason

On Feb. 17, Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins took his sons, Cooper and Turner, on a memorable trip to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Kirk Cousins shared photos from the visit on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Had to take my boys to the Kennedy Space Center while in Central FL. We choose to go the moon, & do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

The Falcons QB wanted to give his sons a fun and educational experience. During the visit, the kids explored different exhibits and learned about space.

Kirk Cousins has had a long and successful NFL career. Ever since his NFL debut, he played for three teams.

Kirk Cousins started his NFL career with the-then Washington Redskins in 2012. He spent a few years as a backup before becoming the starting quarterback in 2015. He set team records and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2017. In 2018, he joined the Minnesota Vikings with a big contract. Over six seasons, he made the Pro Bowl three times and became one of the team's top passers. In 2024, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

