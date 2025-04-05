Former Seattle Seahawks Joshu Perry, and Chris Henry Jr. react to 4-star LB CJ Sanna's commitment to Ryan Day's Ohio State

Ohio State has added another key piece to its 2026 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker CJ Sanna from Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, officially committed to the Buckeyes. The MIKE linebacker picked Ohio State over notable Power Four offers from Michigan State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Louisville, Missouri, Indiana and Duke.

Sanna ranks as the No. 20 overall prospect in Ohio and among the top 40 linebackers nationally in the 2026 class. He brings versatility to the field. Known for his impact in both run defense and pass rushing, he tallied 97 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and seven sacks across 11 games during his junior campaign.

On Friday, Sanna shared the news of his decision on Instagram. Chris Henry Jr., a five-star wide receiver and fellow Buckeyes’ 2026 class member, congratulated him with a handshake emoji.

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Former Ohio State and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Joshua Perry, who has previously offered a critical analysis of OSU’s linebacker positioning, wrote, “Olentangy representing! Congrats,” celebrating Sanna’s rise from a local standout to a Big Ten-bound athlete.

Sanna’s commitment strengthens Ohio State’s future defensive unit and marks a significant win in keeping top in-state talent at home.

“As a kid growing up in the 614 area, Buckeye football has been a pretty big part of my childhood,” Sanna said in an interview with Lettermen Row last fall.

His decision makes him the third commitment of the week, joining four-star safeties Blaine Bradford from Baton Rouge and Simeon Caldwell from Jacksonville. Ranked No. 25 overall and No. 2 in his position, Bradford praised the program.

“My favorite things about Ohio State, the culture, the development, they got the best coaches in the country,” Bradford said to On3. “Columbus is a really underrated city but it’s a great city to be in.”

Ohio State’s 2026 class, currently ranked No. 3 nationally, includes five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr., OL Max Riley, OT Sam Greer, ATH Jakob Weatherspoon, WR Jaeden Ricketts, and others from across Ohio and beyond.

