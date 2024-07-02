“Gonna be better then Bronny” “Star” - Fans express excitement over Lebron James’ son Bryce James’ impressive hooping skills

The basketball world is abuzz over Bryce James, the younger son of NBA legend LeBron James. At 16, Bryce is already making waves with his basketball abilities, drawing comparisons to his father's dominant playing style.

On Monday, trainer Chris Brickley posted a video of Bryce showcasing his basketball skills in training on his X account.

The video went viral on the social media platform, with fans going wild with their reactions.

"Def gonna be better than Bronny ngl," a fan commented.

"Star in the making," another fan wrote.

Here is how other fans reacted to the video:

"Light on his feet," a fan quipped.

"He just looks more focused and has a more all around game," another fan remarked.

"The little I've seen of Bryce I think he could be really good. Better than Bronny," a fan stated.

This sentiment is growing as Bryce's talents continue to shine. Earlier, Bryce went viral with a clip on Instagram showing an impressive left-handed dunk during practice, further fueling the debate between the James brothers.

Despite Bryce's rising star, Bronny is still considered the more NBA-ready player. The Sporting News pointed out:

"Bryce is not the level of athlete of Bronny, but has better NBA size. It has taken him a while to grow into his body. Between the two brothers, Bronny is still the better NBA prospect. Bryce may have a higher ceiling if he can continue to develop his skills, but he has a ways to go in order to catch up."

Ranked 142nd and a three-star prospect by On3, Bryce James has already received college offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. According to 247Sports:

"Bryce James needs to be given time and space to run his own race, though. He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill set."

As Bryce continues to develop his game, fans and analysts alike are eager to see if he can surpass the expectations set by his older brother Bronny.

Bryce James transfers to Campbell Hall High School

Bryce James is set to make a significant move from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles to Campbell Hall High School in Studio City, California, for his junior year, as reported by ESPN.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 165 pounds, Bryce James will play under the guidance of coach David Grace, who joined Campbell Hall in April. Grace, who brings extensive coaching experience from high school and collegiate levels, has previously worked at Oregon State, UCLA, California and Vanderbilt.

Kris King, Campbell Hall's director of athletics, expressed optimism about Grace's impact on the school's basketball program.

"With David’s experience at high major college programs and his skill development success with middle and high school players, we are confident that David will build upon our culture and lead our program both on and off the court," King said.

Campbell Hall, founded in 1944, educates 1,100 students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Notable alumni include NBA players Jrue, Aaron and Justin Holiday. The James family has also supported the school by contributing to a new multimillion-dollar athletic facility in Studio City, located about 19 miles from Sierra Canyon.

Last season, Bryce James played at Sierra Canyon with his brother Bronny, who committed to USC, and Justin Pippen, son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

