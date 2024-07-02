Top 10 NBA players who snagged $200M+ contracts with their teams for 2024-25 NBA season

The NBA’s second apron, ratified in April last year, has been implemented to give more parity to competition. Teams do not have the same flexibility before to spend and acquire players. The move was designed to blunt the advantage of big-market franchises and spread the talent around in the league.

Still, some players are getting the bag. Despite the salary cap restrictions and luxury tax thresholds, some of the biggest superstars in the league have signed over $200 million in contracts.

Players with $200 million contracts heading into the 2024-25 NBA season

Tyrese Maxey (5 years, 203.8 million)

Tyrese Maxey was a restricted free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason after his four-year, $12.5 million contract ran out. Once Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey landed Paul George, he quickly took care of the team’s NBA All-Star point guard.

On Monday, Maxey signed a five-year, $203.8 million deal to keep him in Philly, unless traded, until the 2028-29 season. The former Kentucky guard’s contract is the eighth biggest in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 season.

LaMelo Ball (5 years, $203.8 million)

LaMelo Ball signed a designated rookie contract extension roughly a year ago. He signed a five-year, $203.8 million deal which will kick in next season. Ball’s first year will be in the Charlotte Hornets’ book for $35.1 million.

Paul George (4 years, 211.5 million)

Paul George left Hollywood to take his talents to the “City of Brotherly Love.” He spurned the LA Clippers, who reportedly couldn’t give him what he wanted. George declined a $47 million player option to sign a bigger and more lucrative contract with the 76ers.

Joel Embiid, George and Maxey give Philadelphia perhaps the best threesome in the NBA next season.

OG Anunoby (5 years, 212.5 million)

The New York Knicks traded for OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in last season’s NBA trade deadline. Anunoby’s future looked murky as he was in the final year of his contract with the Raptors. The forward’s stint in New York felt shaky after the team also traded for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

In the end, the Knicks still made Anunoby one of the best-paid players in the NBA with a five-year, $212.5 million contract. He will earn $36.6 million next season, a big jump from his previously $19 million per season rookie extension with the Raptors.

Karl-Anthony Towns (4 years, $220.4 million)

Karl-Anthony Towns signed a four-year, $220.4 million designated veteran extension in July 2022. The first year of the deal will kick in starting the 2024-25 NBA season, putting him in Minnesota’s payroll for $49.2 million next season.

Devin Booker (4 years, $220.4 million)

Like “KAT” Devin Booker signed his designated veteran extension two years ago. But, unlike Towns, Booker doesn’t have a player option for the 2027-28 season. He will become one of the NBA’s top unrestricted free agents after the four-year deal runs out in the summer of 2028.

Tyrese Haliburton (5 years, $244.6 million)

In July 2023, Tyrese Haliburton signed a five-year, $244.6 million designated rookie extension with the Indiana Pacers. The contract will keep the point guard in Indiana until at least the 2028-29 season. Haliburton will make $42.1 million in his first year and $55.6 million in the final year of the contract, respectively.

Anthony Edwards (5 years, $244.6 million)

Roughly a week after Haliburton got paid, Anthony Edwards got his bag as well. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a five-year, $244.6 million deal, keeping the electric guard in the franchise until at least the 2028-29 season. The potential future face of the NBA will be with the franchise in the foreseeable future.

Jaylen Brown (5 years, $285.3 million)

The Boston Celtics were heavily trolled by fans in late July 2023 when they gave Jaylen Brown a staggering five-year, $285.3 million deal. Boston was criticized for giving the biggest contract in NBA history to a player who often struggled on the big stage.

Brown rewarded that faith by helping the Celtics win championship No. 18, winning the ECF and Finals MVP along the way. He will be under contract until the 2028-29 season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jayson Tatum (5 years, $314 million)

One year after giving Jaylen Brown the most lucrative contract in NBA history, the Boston Celtics reset the record this summer. They signed Jayson Tatum to a mouth-boggling five-year, $314 million contract.

Next season, Tatum gets $34.8 million but the final year of the old contract, which would have given him $37 million was voided. He will be on Boston's payroll for a staggering $54.1 million during the 2025-26 season.

Jayson Tatum has a $71.4 million player option heading into the summer of 2029.

