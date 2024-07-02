NBA insider skeptical of DeMar DeRozan's fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis as Lakers shift sights to Bulls star

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is the next big name the LA Lakers are reportedly gunning for after they lost Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. LA is in dire need of an upgrade this season to maximize their chances of winning a title. DeRozan now finds himself on their radar after LeBron James' pay reports to land a third star did the rounds. The Athletic's Lakers beat writer and insider Jovan Buha weighed in on the possibility of the All-Star's fit in LA.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Buha stressed that DeRozan was worth every bit of the moolah he would rake in with the Lakers. His age isn't necessarily a factor to be worried about given his production, but mostly the fit and he used Russell Westbrook as an example.

"How does he fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis? The two biggest issues with his fit are similar to those with Russell Westbrook's fit with the Lakers. One, he's not a floor spacer, and two, he's a below-average defender. There's even a sub-point under the shooting concern just because DeRozan needs the ball to be effective. And the Lakers will have to get creative using him as a cutter, a catch-and-shoot, a spot-up guy. If the Lakers add another offensive weapon and another high-usage player, I think that player needs to be able to shoot 3s at a high level. Those are not DeRozan's strengths."

Adding DeMar DeRozan would mean the Lakers getting a consistent scorer who could guarantee healthy numbers as a third superstar alongside James and Davis. He could even lead the floor in one of their absences, but the question for LA would be how they can get creative with him in the mix.

Lakers and DeMar DeRozan's agent have reportedly communicated: Report

According to league insider Chris Haynes, the LA Lakers have already established contact with DeMar DeRozan's agent Aaron Goodwin.

"I know there have been communication between the Lakers and DeMar's agent Aaron Goodwin. It will either take a one-year deal, or a sign-and-trade we can get a three-year deal."

The Bulls forward averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 79 games for the side in 2023-24. The biggest advantage with him in the fold is being able to take a load off of James and Davis offensively. Only time will tell if LA can bring DeRozan to suit up for his hometown team.

