"He got a good protector behind him" - Trey Murphy III dishes witty reply to Bronny James likely having a target on his back during NBA games

There are some concerns about Bronny James being targeted by NBA players whenever they play the 19-year-old guard next season. However, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans had a witty reply to the people worried about Bronny being given a tough time.

On the latest episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," Murphy was the special guest and they discussed the NBA draft. Bronny being selected by the LA Lakers at No. 55 came up and co-host Dallas Rutherford brought up the subject of players targeting the second-generation star.

Murphy pointed out that LeBron James will be there to ensure that nothing bad happens to his son.

"He got a good protector behind him. I think he'll be all right," Murphy said.

The crew also brought up how exciting it must be for Savannah James, who supported LeBron James throughout his career, can do the same for her son Bronny James. Co-host Jackie Long even joked that LeBron might get in a lot of fights this season, especially when a player tests his son during a game.

LeBron James reacts to Bronny James coming to the LA Lakers

Technically, LeBron James is an unrestricted free agent and is currently not a teammate of his son Bronny James. "The King" is expected to return to the LA Lakers and sign a three-year deal. However, the worth of the contract will depend if the franchise can attract the remaining top available players in free agency.

In the meantime, LeBron reflected on realizing one of his remaining dreams, which is to become teammates with his son. If everything goes according to plan next season, LeBron and Bronny are set to become the first father-son duo in NBA history to play in the same game.

Several days after Bronny was selected by the Lakers, the moment finally sunk in for the four-time NBA champion.

"With the 55th in the 2024 NBA draft. The Los Angeles Lakers select……. Bronny James. Just had a moment!" LeBron wrote on X.

Rob Pelinka expecting big things from Bronny James

While some basketball fans and analysts looked at the LA Lakers picking Bronny James as a way to make LeBron feel good about returning, Rob Pelinka expects big things from the USC product. Pelinka has put some pressure on Bronny heading into the offseason and training camp down the line.

"We’ve really seen growth in his shooting. I think at the combine when we were there with the scouting staff, he was one of the leaders in making his shots in some of the drills. We really think he can turn into being an elite shot-maker," Pelinka said. [H/T Silver Screen and Roll]

The Lakers are beginning to construct their roster for next season, but have missed out on several free agents such as Klay Thompson, James Harden and Jonas Valanciunas. They could still go after players such as Buddy Hield and DeMar DeRozan.

