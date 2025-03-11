"He's never going pro": Football fans share their reaction as Tyreek Hill gifts Baby Gronk a pair of cleats to help beat his 40-yard dash time

Tyreek Hill, the fastest player in the NFL is helping Madden San Miguel, also known as Baby Gronk, to improve his 40-yard dash time, as the Miami Dolphins star gifts him with a new pair of cleats. The young social media influencer shared the video on Instagram.

Baby Gronk is a popular social media influencer who creates content with sports personalities. He has 667k followers on Instagram and has created content with the likes of Livvy Dunne and Hill.

The video of Hill gifting a pair of cleats to the social media personality created a lot of buzz as fans shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post.

A majority of the fans trolled the young football player for claiming that he runs the 40-yard dash in 5.1 secs. Some fans also mocked him for his unclear speech.

"Go to speech therapy," one fan said.

"L "6 7" clip farm," another fan commented.

"he's never going Pro," another fan wrote.

Hill on the other hand, is one of the fastest athletes in the world and had a 40-yard dash time of 4.21 seconds back in 2016.

"It really doesn’t matter bc you aren’t sniffing even D1 schools," one fan wrote.

"Start by learning how to ssshhhhhpeak properly, and shhhhhhtop ssshhhhhhooounding tthhhhhhhssssssiiiiisssss," another fan commented.

"I GUARANTEE YOU This kid can't run a 40 in under 6.3 seconds," another fan said.

Baby Gronk announced his retirement last year citing a loss of passion for the game. However, he made a comeback just days after his retirement to shock football fans.

Rob Gronkowski expressed discomfort with the 'Baby Gronk' phenomenon

Rob Gronkowski, the former New England Patriots tight end, is not a fan of Madden San Miguel, aka Baby Gronk. The 12-year-old social media sensation is a popular content creator and has collaborated with some of the top sports personalities in the country.

However, Gronkowski expressed his disappointment towards Baby Gronk's father, Juan San Miguel, and claimed that he is "annoying."

"My brother told me — I was like 'Yo, did you see Baby Gronk yet?' He goes, ‘Did I see him? His dad f–kin’ hit me up 500 times already,'" Rob Gronkowski said, as per NY Post Sports. "He goes 'Don’t do anything with him. The dad is so annoying.' … It’s to the point where it’s awkward. It’s too far."

Despite criticism from one of the best tight ends in NFL history, the youngster continues to create content and grow his substantial social media following.

