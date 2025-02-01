"Hugh will be fired by October": Fans react as No. 1 QB of the 2026 class schedules an official visit to Hugh Freeze's Auburn 

On Thursday, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze recently visited Nashville Christian’s five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Tigers remain in contention for the 6-foot-3.5, 225-pound signal-caller, who has now set his official visit to Auburn for May 16-18.

Auburn, fresh off flipping five-star QB Deuce Knight from Notre Dame in the 2025 cycle, hopes to land back-to-back elite quarterbacks. However, some fans remain skeptical of Freeze’s future.

“Hugh will be fired by October 😂😂,” one fan said.

“Auburn..... 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂", another fan said.

Here is how other fans reacted:

"Already looks good in Navy and Orange! You know where home is my man! War Damn Eagle!"

"You know your coming back to georgia 🐶," a fan said.

Curtis, ranked No. 4 overall in the On3 Industry Ranking, has been methodical in his recruitment process. His official visit schedule also includes trips to Oregon (June 6-8), Georgia (June 13-15), and South Carolina (June 20-22). Alabama and Ohio State round out his top six, with all but Oregon having sent coaches for in-person visits this month.

The quarterback initially committed to Georgia but reopened his recruitment in October. He emphasized the importance of coaching relationships, team culture, and the class he would join in his final decision.

“I will wait until official visits to make my decision,” Curtis told On3. “I will get out more. When official visits open up, I will get down on some visits, see the school and see what I like about it. The factors when I make a decision will be the coaching staff, my relationship with the coaching staff and the class they bring in this year."

Curtis showcased his elite talent last season, leading Nashville Christian to a 13-1 record and a state championship. He threw for 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns while adding 637 rushing yards and 18 scores.

Hugh Freeze adjusts Auburn's spring practice schedule, highlights recruiting success

Auburn’s spring practices will begin nearly a month later in 2025 than they did in 2024, coach Hugh Freeze revealed at the Senior Bowl in Mobile. The Tigers will kick off spring drills the week after spring break, with March 25 as the official start date, per Nathan King of 247Sports.

This allows for roughly three weeks of practice leading up to the A-Day game on April 12. Freeze acknowledged the shift was intentional.

"I'm going four days a week, and one day is going to be truly NFL teach, no pads," Hugh Freeze said. "So we’ll go Tuesday, Thursday mornings, Friday afternoons. We’ll do that, and then Saturday, we'll get after it pretty good."

Auburn will practice four days a week—Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with an NFL-style, no-pads session once a week. Saturdays will be more intense.

Recruiting-wise, Auburn's class of 2025 is ranked No. 7 nationally (per On3). The roster additions include five-star quarterback Deuce Knight, four-star DL Malik Autry, edge rusher Jared Smith, safety Anquon Fegans, and linebacker Derick Smith.

The Tigers also landed key transfers, including former Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold (62.6% completion rate, 1,421 yards in 2024), ex-LSU linebacker Xavier Atkins, and former Sam Houston State DL Chris Murray.

