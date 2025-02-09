“I'm trying to pull him with me”: Ole Miss 2026 commit Jameson Powell reveals plans to lure 5-star QB

Four-star wide receiver and Ole Miss’ 2026 recruiting class key member Jameson Powell doubles down to bring his high school teammate and five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons to Oxford.

Both athletes attended Folsom High School in California, where their dynamic partnership has fueled speculation that Lyons could follow Powell to Ole Miss.

Despite USC being the frontrunner for Lyons, Ole Miss and Oregon remain in serious contention. Speaking to David Johnson of 247Sports' "Inside the Rebels," Powell clarified that he’s actively trying to recruit his longtime friend.

"Yes, of course, I'm trying to pull him with me," he said. "We talk about it every day. We've been best friends since eighth grade, so I've been trying to get him to play with me this whole time. We always had aspirations of playing in college together. I'm trying to get him to commit to Ole Miss, as well."

Their on-field chemistry is undeniable. Powell racked up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and scored over 30 touchdowns. He attributes much of that success to his connection with Lyons.

"It's different," he said. "It's like nothing else. Everybody that watches our games say they've never seen anything like it. It's crazy the way that we play with each other. We're with each other everyday, so I feel like it just translates to the field.

We do certain plays that people are surprised and amazed at. It's crazy. We don't think about, we don't talk about it, it just happens. We just play football."

Ole Miss is focused on building a formidable receiving corps. In the 2026 class, Powell joined three-star prospect Zion Legree.

Jameson Powell breaks down his commitment

Folsom (Calif.) wide receiver Jameson Powell, a rising talent in the 2026 class, officially committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday. The three-star prospect ranked No. 44 in California had received an offer from the Rebels last spring before making multiple visits to Oxford.

Though he wasn’t planning an early commitment, a meeting with Ole Miss wide receivers coach George McDonald changed his mind.

“On Sunday, coach George McDonald came out to see me and I wasn’t planning on committing this soon, but I prayed on it and I just felt it,” Powell said, via On3.

“I got that message from God. God put these people from Ole Miss in my life, I woke up the night after I met with coach McDonald and I just had that feeling. I decided it was a sign and that the time was right, so I pulled the trigger.”

Powell chose the Rebels over Arizona, Washington, and nearly 20 other programs. His strong relationships with the coaching staff were significant in his decision.

“Coach Charlie Weiss, Jr. recruited me first, then coach McDonald and we have great relationships," he said.

"Those two and coach Kiffin will be coaching me and helping me develop at Ole Miss. Coach Weiss and coach Kiffin have coached receivers in the past, so I will be coached by multiple receiver gurus. Then the offense … coach Kiffin runs a great offense."

Powell, who tallied 86 receptions for 1,231 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore, joins Zion LeGree in Ole Miss’ 2026 recruiting class.

