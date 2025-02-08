Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Saturday. Atlanta is ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 24-28 record, while Washington is last with a 9-42 record.

The two teams have played each other 323 times in the regular season, with the Hawks holding a 169-154 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with the Wizards leading the series 2-1.

They last met on Nov. 15, when the Hawks won 129-117 behind Dyson Daniels’ 25 points, six steals and two blocks. Former Wizard Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 24 points.

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network and FDSNSE-ATL/WANF/Peachtree TV. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hawks (-210) vs. Wizards (+175)

Spread: Hawks (-5) vs. Wizards (+5)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o238.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u238.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards preview

The Hawks are coming off of a 115-110 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Trae Young led the team in scoring with 24 points, while four other players added double-doubles: Onyeka Okongwu (14 points and 12 rebounds), Dyson Daniels (15 points and 10 assists), Vit Krejci (11 points and 10 rebounds) and Mouhamed Gueye (15 points and 12 rebounds).

While Atlanta got a crucial win on Friday, it has struggled recently with a 2-8 record in the past 10 games. It needs to string together a series of wins to move up the standings and secure postseason safety.

The Wizards traded Kyle Kuzma before the trade deadline to land Khris Middleton. They also got Marcus Smart from the Memphis Grizzlies. With most of the traded players still some time away from debuting for the team, Washington suffered a 134-124 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Jordan Poole had 45 points, while Richaun Holmes had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams are expected to have tired legs in the second leg of back-to-backs.

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards betting props

Trae Young’s points total is set at 28.5. While he didn’t cross that mark Friday, he scored 32 points or more in each of the three previous games. Expect Young to have another great game against Washington and score over 28.5 points.

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 21.5. After a great game Friday, expect Poole to keep the good run going. Bet on the over.

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Hawks to get a win on the road. With Washington still dealing with numerous injuries and players unavailable after being traded, Atlanta should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 238.5 points.

