IN PHOTOS: New Class of 2025 No. 1 ranked hooper Jazzy Davidson shares her favourite moments from the Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic 

After a fruitful season, USC Trojans' signee Jazzy Davdisn wrapped up her high school career by shining bright at the McDonald's All-American, Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic. This earned the No.1 spot at the latest Class of 2025 rankings by ESPN.

Ad

On Sunday, Davidson dropped a photo dump on her official Instagram account, sharing her favourite moments from the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic. Fellow Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hooper, Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump and UCLA signee Sienna Betts shared their reactions in the comment section.

"Gonna miss u🥹," wrote Aaliyah Crump.

"Twin😓❤️," commented Sienna Betts.

Reactions from Betts and Crump

Fellow hoopers Stanford signee Hailee Swain, South Carolina commit Agot Makeer, Iowa signee Addison Deal and LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson also reacted on Davidson's post.

Ad

Trending

Jazzy Davidson shares her favourite moments from the Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic via Instagram.

Jazzy Davidson shares her favourite moments from the Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic via Instagram.

Jazzy Davidson shares her favourite moments from the Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic via Instagram.

Her performance at the McDonald's All-American was remarkable. She was part of the West roster and registered 12 points and six rebounds, leading the West to a 104-82 win.

Ad

At the Nike Hoops summit, she represented Team USA and dunked 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks, helping Team USA to an 88-78 victory.

At the latest Jordan Brand Classic, Davidson registered 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and a block on eight-of-13, leading the Team Flight to a 126-108 win against Team Air.

USC Trojan signee Jazzy Davidson surpasses Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez as the Class of 2025 No.1 hooper

Davidson is the No.1 hooper in the Class of 2025, surpassing Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez as per the latest ESPN rankings. UCLA signee Sienna Betts holds the No. 2 spot, followed by Chavez.

Ad

ESPNW and SportsCenter Next posted regarding the same:

"USC signee Jazzy Davidson ends her high school career on top of the final 2025 ESPNW 100 rankings," read the post.

Ad

ESPN's recruiting analyst Shane Laflin provided a brief account of Davidson's attributes, which led her to clinch the No.1 spot in the Class of 2025.

"Davidson is the most complete player in this class. A floor general who makes others better, she is comfortable in the lead guard spot and taking over the scoring.

"She is long and bouncy at 6-1, glides to the rim and elevates gracefully when attacking. She has extensive playmaking experience, and is used to the pressures that come with the role."

Ad

Davidson, a product of Clackamas High School in Oregon, was named the 2024-25 Oregon MaxPreps High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year, leading her high school to a 27-3 record and to the 6A state championship game. She registered 29.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.6 assists

Also read: Recruiting analysts call USC commit Jazzy Davidson to be the "most complete player" in the 2025 high school class

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More