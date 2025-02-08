"Just keep on ruining the sport": Football fans react to Bengals QB Joe Burrow's advice to high school recruits for navigating NIL deals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has sparked debate after offering candid advice to high school athletes regarding NIL opportunities. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Friday, Burrow emphasized that recruits should prioritize financial gains when selecting a college.

“If you’re going to be able to make seven figures in college, you got to go take advantage of that,” Burrow stated. “If you’re in high school and you’re getting offered that, go wherever they are paying you the most.”

Burrow's remarks ignited strong reactions from fans. One critic accused NIL of damaging the sport, saying:

"Just keep on ruining the sport with NIL greed."

"Not sure Joe would have won a Natty if he and everyone on that LSU team took his advice," another fan said.

"Joe out of high school wasn't getting paid like that," a fan said.

"Genuinely terrible advice. Way to go Joe!," another fan said.

Since NIL’s introduction in 2021, booster-backed collectives have played a significant role in shaping college football and basketball recruitment.

Joe Burrow also reflected on his own college experience, acknowledging that had today’s transfer rules existed back then, he would have left Ohio State much sooner.

“I probably would have transferred much earlier than I did, but I had to graduate to go and play," Burrow said. “At the time, the transfer portal wasn’t a thing. I think it became a thing the next year after I transferred, but I still think you had to sit out a year.”

Joe Burrow wins second NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award after stellar 2024 season

Joe Burrow secured the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for the second time in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback received the honor on Thursday at NFL Honors, becoming only the second player in history to win it twice, following Chad Pennington in 2006 and 2008.

Burrow, who was also a finalist for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, asserted his case for the league’s top individual award.

“I don’t think anybody was playing any better than I was this year,” Joe Burrow told USA TODAY Sports. “I doubt I win the award, but I think I was playing my best ball.”

Returning from a season-ending wrist injury in 2023, Burrow dominated the 2024 campaign, leading the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43). He joined Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (2011) as one of only three quarterbacks to record at least 4,500 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and fewer than 10 interceptions in a season.

