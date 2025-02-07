Aaron Rodgers' future with Jets is still up in the air, claims NFL insider

Aaron Rodgers' future with the New York Jets is unclear, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The veteran quarterback has struggled in his two years with the Jets and it remains to be seen whether he will remain with the franchise next season.

On Friday, Rapoport provided an update on Rodgers, who is currently playing at a golf tournament in Phoenix.

"I've talked to the Jets, and we'll figure it out," Rodgers told reporters at the event.

Rapoport went on to say that things are "very open” with what happens between Rodgers and New York in the offseason.

The Jets hired their new head coach, Aaron Glenn, on January 22, and the team is still exploring options for the best way to move the franchise forward. Per reports, Glenn is open to having Rodgers as his quarterback for the 2025 season.

However, things could change during discussions in the offseason.

Rodgers still has one year remaining on his Jets contract. He was the oldest starting quarterback in the NFL last season and will be 42 when the 2025 season ends.

Aaron Rodgers struggled in first full season with the Jets

Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year, $112,500,000 contract with the Jets in 2023, after playing 18 years with the Green Bay Packers. He picked up a season-ending Achilles injury in his first game for the New York franchise.

Despite playing his first full season for the Jets in 2024, Rodgers struggled to find his rhythm. He completed 368 of 584 passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 17 games.

The Jets finished third in the AFC East with a 5-12 record. They even fired coach Robert Saleh in the first half of the season.

Rodgers showed flashes of brilliance, but the 2011 Super Bowl winner couldn't even guide the Jets to a winning season.

Since the Jets have hopes of ending their Super Bowl drought, Rodgers is considered the man to lead them to the promised land. However, an interesting offseason awaits, with the quarterback's future still unclear.

