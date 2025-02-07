Ravens' Kyle Hamilton voices frustrations facing Joe Burrow: "Always had a sour taste in our mouth playing against Bengals"

On Thursday, Kyle Hamilton pulled back the curtain on the Baltimore Ravens's relationship with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamilton - who finished ninth in the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting - was the league's only defensive back to register an average of 100 total tackles, an interception, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the 2024 season for Baltimore.

He was the guest on the "Up & Adams Show" to discuss how the Ravens managed to overturn their struggle in the Ravens vs. Bengals game and the takeaway from battling Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in the narrow 35-34 win on Nov. 7, 2024.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Maybe, I feel like we've always just had like a sour taste in our mouth, uh, playing against the Bengals. Just 'cause like, we've had bad games against them. Props to them, you know, they've come out and played well," Hamilton said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Baltimore clinched the Thursday Night Football thriller, with the game expressing their rivalry: Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns against Joe Burrow's 428 yards and four TDs. Ja'Marr Chase also delivered a stunning 264-yard, three-touchdown performance.

The game wasn't an isolated incident. Earlier in the season, the Ravens had defeated the Bengals 41-38 in an overtime marathon in Cincinnati.

"Those games are always fun though to be in, it kind of feels like a game outside the AFC North," Hamilton continued. "It's just like, we play the Browns, we play the Steelers, it's gonna look like something, I don't know why it always looks crazy when we play the Bengals, but it's pretty fun."

Kyle Hamilton's central role in Ravens' defensive evolution

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during an NFL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Kyle Hamilton represents the next generation of defensive playmakers, given his stature as the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade among safeties in 2024 behind Lions's Kerby Joseph. His ability to read offenses, disrupt passing lanes, and deliver critical hits makes him more than just a player.

Baltimore's defensive coordinator, Zachary Orr, has developed a system that requires exceptional adaptability. The Ravens's defensive strategy focuses on hybrid defenders capable of fluidly switching between deep coverage, box defense, and pass-rushing roles, a concept that Hamilton exemplifies.

The Baltimore Ravens are actively working to maintain their defensive dominance. Recent 2025 NFL mock drafts suggest the franchise is interested in South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.