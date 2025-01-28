Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington receives an offer from Coach Prime's Colorado

Jett Washington, nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, continues to make waves in high school football. The sophomore from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas recently received a scholarship offer from Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes, adding to an already impressive list of opportunities.

Washington shared the news via Instagram, highlighting yet another milestone in his budding football career.

"Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Colorado!!🦬🦬,"

Trending

Standing at 6’4” and weighing 200 pounds, Washington is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation for the Class of 2026. His sophomore season was nothing short of stellar, recording 37 tackles and two interceptions while playing a pivotal role in Bishop Gorman’s national championship-winning campaign.

His performance earned him the prestigious title of 2024 MaxPreps Nevada High School Football Player of the Year and a spot on the MaxPreps Junior First-Team All-American roster.

Washington's recruitment has gained momentum, with scholarship offers from top-tier programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan, among others. In total, he has attracted attention from over 21 colleges.

When reflecting on his relationship with his late uncle, Washington shared (via The Athletic),

“He always made me feel special when I was with him. Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure (being his nephew), but my parents make sure I don’t feel it too much. They tell me to just go out there and have fun, don’t try to overthink and just play. My uncle was a great player."

Washington’s father, Jerrod, was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1994 after excelling in college football.

Deion Sanders, Colorado self-report NCAA violation over recruit mention

During the 2024 season, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders committed a minor NCAA rules violation by referencing elite 2025 quarterback recruit Julian “JuJu” Lewis during a live stream of his weekly coaches’ show per USA Today.

The incident occurred in November, shortly after Lewis committed to Colorado but before he could officially sign on December 4, during the early signing period. Under NCAA rules, coaches and programs are prohibited from publicly discussing recruits before their official signing.

Sanders mentioned Lewis by name twice during the show, prompting the Colorado athletic department to self-report the infraction. In response, Colorado removed the episodes from online platforms, introduced corrective measures, and reduced in-person recruiting days by four during the Spring 2025 contact period.

Additionally, the school announced it would no longer livestream the coaches’ show, ensuring content undergoes review to prevent similar issues.

“The content will no longer be livestreamed. “External relations will therefore be able to review and edit content that could be construed as impermissible publicity of (recruits).”

This was one of six self-reported violations by the Buffaloes in 2024. Among others, a September 2023 violation involved a recruit exceeding the NCAA entertainment spending limit by $7 during a go-kart outing. To resolve the issue, the recruit was deemed ineligible until the excess was repaid to charity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place