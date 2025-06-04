La La Anthony has 4 words to sum up her feelings as son, Kiyan Anthony, takes time out for young hoopers ahead of Syracuse career

Kiyan Anthony has graduated from Long Island Lutherans and will beginning his college basketball career with Syracuse soon. But his efforts as a senior hasn't stopped.

Ad

On Monday, the 6-foot-5 guard led a training session at LuHi Visscher Gym along with trainer Jerrel Harris. Photographer themattyyicee shared pictures from the session where Anthony can be seen shooting, hooping, posing with young athletes and encouraging them.

"Inspiring and giving back to the youth. @kiyananthony @luhibasketball," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

La La Anthony, Kiyan Anthony's mother, commented:

"So proud of him!!"

La La Anthony's comment on Kiyan Anthony's post

During the training session, Kiyan Anthony talked about his approach towards training in the gym.

Ad

“When I work at the gym, I treat it like a new day every time. So, whatever I do ... I give 100% every time,” he said, emphasizing the importance of consistency and effort.

As a senior, the Syracuse signee averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He lead Long Island Lutheran to a 21-5 record in the last season. According to On3, he ranks No. 33 in the Class of 2025, and he's the top player in New York.

Ad

Carmelo Anthony celeberates Kiyan Anthony's high school graduation

Friends and family, including Carmelo and La La Anthony, attended Kiyan Anthony's graduation ceremony on Saturday. Syracuse-themed banners and cutouts of Kiyan in his future jersey filled the crowd.

Carmelo shared his pictures with Kiyan through his childhood and celebrated the moment with a heartfelt message:

“High school graduation ... what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always,” he captioned his Instagram post sharing pictures from the graudation.

Ad

Ad

Melo also talked about his expectations for son on the 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast.

“Look back at their kids, be like, ‘Do you know what, dad?," Carmelo said said. "Like I remember back in the day, man, you were so strong, man.’ Like, that’s their way of giving you your flowers.

"And I think for me, that’s what I look forward to. I don’t want you to tell me right now. Like let’s sit down and have a glass of wine later and you tell me how you truly feel... Then I could judge and see if I did the right thing based off of what me and you have that conversation on.”

Carmelo's aspirations for Kiyan as a father are simple and heartwarming as Kiyan sets out to begin a new journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More