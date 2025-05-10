La La Anthony reveals son Kiyan Anthony shocked her with a $50,000 DoorDash Bill

La La Anthony and Kiyan Anthony took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their mother-son bond. Mother's Day is a perfect time to appreciate and express love for the effort and sacrifice that goes into motherhood.

On Saturday, the mother-son duo shared a video on Instagram where Kiyan asks La La questions about her experiences as a mother.

"To all the mamas out there, don’t forget tomorrow is YOUR day!!! Order all your flowers, self-care activities, and more on @doordash this Mother’s Day 💐🎁 #DoorDashPartner," read the post's caption.

The first question is how often does La La order from Doordash, to which she immediately replies with:

"Not as much as you do, clearly, after you talk about a $50,000 bill."

When asked what makes her feel appreciated, seen and taken care of, La La says Kiyan makes her feel appreciated:

"When you say little things to me. When you tell me how much you appreciate me, when you write me a card or do something nice for me. That's when I feel most seen and the most appreciated."

Kiyan Anthony next asks La La what people do not know about how hard being a mom can be.

"I just think being a mom doesn't come with instructions or like a roadmap," La La Anthony said. "Some things might work. Some things might not. Figure it out as you go."

When asked about how she feels about Kiyan growing up, the TV personality and actress said:

"I'm always proud of you because the amount of discipline it takes to be a student and be an athlete is not easy and it makes me very very proud of you."

Lastly, Kiyan asked her what big or small things he does that make her proud to be Kiyan's mom. To which, La La gave a heartfelt answer:

"When you give back. That is what really touches me. I just see you're so giving to people in need. You just have like a really big heart and that's what I am most proud of."

La La Anthony shared Behind-the-Scenes of Kiyan Anthony’s PSD Shoot in Brooklyn

Kiyan Anthony recently wrapped up his high school career at Long Island Lutheran and will join Syracuse next season.

Meanwhile, La La Anthony shared behind-the-scenes videos from his PSD Underwear NIL shoot in Brooklyn, featuring a mural of rapper Biggie.

"Coming off the MET (Gala) wearing Virgil, to have Virgil on my feet, Kiyan has a photoshoot today for PSD Underwear," La La said through Instagram story. "I'm here in Brooklyn, I love that they are doing it in front of this (points towards the Biggie mural), I love this."

Kiyan first signed with PSD on September 21, 2023.

