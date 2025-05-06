La La Anthony sends message to 'fashion police' in duality by pairing $5.65B footwear giant with Swarovski at 2025 Met Gala

La La Anthony turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala in her stunning look. The ex-wife of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony wore a black satin pantsuit and hybridized it with Archive Off-White. She also went with matching black Jimmy Choo pumps.

However, La La came ready to be comfortable for the long event and chose the $5.65B footwear giant Crocs (per Forbes) to help her through the night. In a series of pictures La La Anthony posted from the event, she wore Swarovski-studded Crocs to keep her feet comfortable.

In the first picture on her Instagram story, La La was seen posing for the photo in her hybrid black pantsuit Met Gala dress. She carried another in her right hand while she wore Crocs on one foot.

"I am deadass @crocs @swarovski," Anthony wrote.

La La Anthony at the Met Gala 2025. [Credits: IG/@lala]

In another post, the Hollywood actress posted a mirror selfie while getting ready for the event. Even in her robe, she had the same pair of Crocs on her feet.

"The crocs are the moment," she wrote in the caption.

La La Anthony is preparing for the Met Gala 2025. [Credit: IG/@lala]

In the subsequent post, she posted a similar picture, highlighting the comfort of the non-slip shoes.

"Comfort IS courture, babes @crocs @swarovski," the wrote.

La La Anthony is preparing for the Met Gala 2025. [Credit: IG/@lala]

The last post from the story showed La La Anthony in her car returning from the event.

"@crocs saved my feet last night!!!! I stayed out until 6am! Super comfy!!! The best!!!" she wrote.

La La Anthony after the Met Gala 2025. [Credit: IG/@lala]

La La made another IG post, showing off her new look in Swarovski-studded Crocs.

"RIP Fashion Police, you would have loved this. Slipping into something more comfortable to after party @crocs @swarovski," she wrote in the caption.

La La Anthony pays tribute to Virgil Abloh in stunning Met Gala dress

La La Anthony chose the perfect dress at the 2025 Met Gala's theme - "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - to pay tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh. With her black satin pantsuit, she wore an Archive Off-White by the designer who passed away in 2021.

She posted pictures from the event and wrote in the caption that her dress was a tribute to Abloh.

"MET GALA 2025: Honored to be wearing Archive Off-White by Virgil Abloh," La La wrote. "Virgil was a visionary who undeniably changed the game. Thank you to Shannon Abloh, Simon, & The entire @off____white team for allowing me to carry on the Off-White legacy at the Met. This is more than just a look, it’s a tribute. "🤍"," she wrote.

In a separate interview with Vogue, La La Anthony said she took the opportunity to carry forward the late designer's legacy.

"He was a visionary, he was my friend…I wanted to carry his legacy with me throughout the evening to remind people of the doors he opened and the culture he built," La La said.

La La Anthony also hosted Vogue's live stream at the event.

