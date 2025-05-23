  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • LeBron James' son Bryce James drops graduation day pic with friends at high school before Arizona Wildcats debut 

LeBron James' son Bryce James drops graduation day pic with friends at high school before Arizona Wildcats debut 

By Salim Prajapati
Modified May 23, 2025 10:30 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
LeBron James' son Bryce James - Source: Imagn

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA icon LeBron James, will begin his college basketball career with the Arizona Wildcats in a few months. Before his anticipated debut, James marked a significant milestone by graduating from high school.

Ad

On Thursday, he shared multiple pictures from his graduation day on his Instagram stories, posing with some of his friends.

"Class of 2025," James captioned one photo on his IG story.
Screenshots via Instagram (@_justbryce/IG)
Screenshots via Instagram (@_justbryce/IG)

The 6-foot-4 guard plays high school basketball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California. In January, he committed to Arizona over offers from programs like USC and Ohio State.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On 247Sports, James is listed as a three-star prospect and the 51st shooting guard in his class.

His high school career has been marked by steady progress, exhibiting potential as a shooter with averages of 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds on Nike EYBL last year. He will be a valuable addition to Tommy Lloyd's roster.

Bryce is LeBron's second son to play college basketball, with his older brother Bronny having previously played one season at USC before declaring for the 2024 NBA draft. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 55 pick.

Ad

Bryce James joins 5 others in Arizona’s 2025 recruiting class

Bryce James is one of six players in Arizona's 2025 recruiting class, which ranks second nationally, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

After losing almost the entire team from last season, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has been relying heavily on both recruiting and the transfer portal to add talent to his roster for next season.

While the Wildcats have been successful in landing players from the recruiting class, the same cannot be said about their transfer portal activity. Only one player, Evan Nelson from Harvard, has committed to Arizona so far.

Ad

Alongside Bryce James, the other players joining the Wildcats are five-star prospects Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, four-star forward Dwayne Aristode and two international players, Sidi Gueye from Real Madrid and Mawut Mabil from Our Saviour Lutheran School in the Bronx, NY.

Lloyd is still hoping to add some more transfers to his roster. To mirror or improve on last season's success — finishing third in the Big 12 — adding some veteran players would be beneficial for the team.

Now that James has completed his graduation, the guard will likely join the Wildcats in the coming weeks to start preparing for his freshman season.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications