LeBron James' son Bryce James drops graduation day pic with friends at high school before Arizona Wildcats debut 

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA icon LeBron James, will begin his college basketball career with the Arizona Wildcats in a few months. Before his anticipated debut, James marked a significant milestone by graduating from high school.

On Thursday, he shared multiple pictures from his graduation day on his Instagram stories, posing with some of his friends.

"Class of 2025," James captioned one photo on his IG story.

The 6-foot-4 guard plays high school basketball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California. In January, he committed to Arizona over offers from programs like USC and Ohio State.

On 247Sports, James is listed as a three-star prospect and the 51st shooting guard in his class.

His high school career has been marked by steady progress, exhibiting potential as a shooter with averages of 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds on Nike EYBL last year. He will be a valuable addition to Tommy Lloyd's roster.

Bryce is LeBron's second son to play college basketball, with his older brother Bronny having previously played one season at USC before declaring for the 2024 NBA draft. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 55 pick.

Bryce James joins 5 others in Arizona’s 2025 recruiting class

Bryce James is one of six players in Arizona's 2025 recruiting class, which ranks second nationally, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

After losing almost the entire team from last season, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has been relying heavily on both recruiting and the transfer portal to add talent to his roster for next season.

While the Wildcats have been successful in landing players from the recruiting class, the same cannot be said about their transfer portal activity. Only one player, Evan Nelson from Harvard, has committed to Arizona so far.

Alongside Bryce James, the other players joining the Wildcats are five-star prospects Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, four-star forward Dwayne Aristode and two international players, Sidi Gueye from Real Madrid and Mawut Mabil from Our Saviour Lutheran School in the Bronx, NY.

Lloyd is still hoping to add some more transfers to his roster. To mirror or improve on last season's success — finishing third in the Big 12 — adding some veteran players would be beneficial for the team.

Now that James has completed his graduation, the guard will likely join the Wildcats in the coming weeks to start preparing for his freshman season.

