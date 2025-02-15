"Literal created player in high school, everything 99": Fans react to throwback clips and photos of Myles Garrett as a high school footballer

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has long been a dominant force in the NFL, and recent resurfaced photos from his high school days show that his athletic prowess was evident even as a teenager.

Garrett, a three-sport standout at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, excelled in football, basketball, and track.

Fans were left in awe after seeing throwback images of a towering, muscle-bound 17-year-old Garrett, drawing hilarious reactions online:

"Bro, homie was a literal created player in high school, everything 99 🤣🤣," one fan joked.

Another quipped:

"That’s it, I’m blasting tren."

Image via Ig@maxprep

Other fans reacted as well:

"I’m working towards being like him one day💯," a fan said

Image via Ig@maxprep

"I would have loved to see him and weatherford ok Wes Simms go head to head in high school," another added.

Image via Ig@maxprep

As a senior in 2013-14, he racked up 88 tackles, 20.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three blocked punts and a blocked field goal. His previous seasons also showcased his growth — his sophomore year (2011-12) saw him make 18 tackles and four sacks, while as a junior (2012-13), he registered 66 tackles, nine sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

His outstanding performance earned him the 2013 Landry Award, recognizing the top high school player in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Beyond football, Garrett shined in track and field, qualifying for state competitions in throwing events. His personal bests included 16.01 meters in shot put and 50.84 meters in discus.

Ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation, Garrett committed to Texas A&M, where he wasted no time making an impact. As a true freshman in 2014, he shattered the Aggies’ freshman sack record in just six games and later broke Jadeveon Clowney’s SEC freshman sack record with nine sacks in nine games.

Myles Garrett open to “Whatever It Takes” to secure trade from Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett has made it clear — he is willing to do whatever is takes to ensure he never plays another game for the franchise. The team’s all-time sack leader first hinted at his trade request on Feb. 3 via social media, later reinforcing his stance during an ESPN interview with Tedy Bruschi.

When asked if he would accommodate the Browns contractually to facilitate a trade, Garrett responded:

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett told ESPN. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team, as a player, as a teammate, as a leader. And just come in and have an immediate effect.”

During Garrett's eight-year tenure with the Browns, the team has only enjoyed two winning seasons. The most recent was in 2023, where they finished 11-6 but suffered a 45-14 playoff loss to the Texans. The following year, they collapsed to a 3-14 record.

If the Browns trade Garrett before June 1, it would result in a $36.2 million cap hit. However, if they wait until after that date, the cap hit would drop to $14.8 million.

