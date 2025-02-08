Chiefs' Kareem Hunt 'shocked' after Myles Garrett trade request

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt expressed disbelief at Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's decision to request a trade.

Hunt, who played for the Browns from 2019 until 2023, is preparing for Super Bowl 59 with the Chiefs. During a Super Bowl media availability in New Orleans on Saturday, Hunt spoke with cleveland.com about Garrett's surprising move. His response highlighted the deep connection between Garrett and the Cleveland community:

"I was shocked because I know how much love he has for Cleveland and the community and everything out there," Hunt said. "He’s done such a great job since entering the NFL and did nothing but give them his all."

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The Browns front office has responded firmly to Garrett's request. General manager Andrew Berry stated at the Senior Bowl that he won't trade the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, even for two first-round picks.

Myles Garrett's championship aspirations fuel trade request

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes - Source: Imagn

Kareem Hunt offered perspective on Myles Garrett's motivation:

"Everybody's goal growing up is to make it to the NFL and win a Super Bowl and I know it's hard," he said. "It's been a couple of rough seasons in Cleveland. I know he just wants the best."

The situation has caught the attention of other Chiefs players. Travis Kelce, another Cleveland native, praised Garrett's impact:

"Just a pro's pro, a standup guy, he's in the community. I appreciated him for everything he's done for the Cleveland community," Kelce told cleveland.com.

The financial implications loom large over any potential move. Sources at the Super Bowl indicate Garrett could command nearly $40 million annually in a new deal. This would set a new benchmark for defensive ends in the NFL.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who recently signed a $158.75 million contract, expressed interest in playing alongside Garrett.

"I'll take Myles any day," Jones told cleveland.com.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on "The Pat McAfee Show" that the Browns anticipated this situation:

"This is not a surprise to the Browns. The Browns knew about his unhappiness and I think they have asked around and prepared for it," Schefter said.

Berry's plans include extending Myles Garrett's contract and seeing him progress from Cleveland directly to Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This vision contrasts sharply with Garrett's current stance, creating uncertainty about the star defender's future.

