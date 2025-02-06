Myles Garrett sends bold message to Jerry Jones on possibly playing for Cowboys alongside Micah Parsons

Myles Garrett wants out of the Cleveland Browns, and the pass rusher-needy Washington Commanders have been touted as the heavy favorites to land him. However, a few NFC rivals also want him, and he acknowledges it as well.

Speaking to radio host Zach Gelb during Super Bowl week, the incumbent Defensive Player of the Year said that the likes of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys had also come to his mind:

"It could be, It'd be tough. I know (Micah Parsons') new contract is coming up here soon, and same with me, I'm up for an extension in the near future as well. So it could be tough, but if they want to figure it out, it's very possible."

He had also mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions:

"The Eagles have been out in full force, I've heard. Good amount of interest from Detroit... It would be a hell of a destination."

Dion Dawkins recruits Myles Garrett to Bills

Another potential suitor for Myles Garrett is the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off yet another playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Speaking to House of Highlights, their four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said:

“Myles Garrett, right now. Come rock with us. Let’s win a Super Bowl.”

Such a move is is less far-fetched than it seems. During his season-ending press conference, general manager Brandon Beane said that the organization would love to add difference-makers to his roster:

“We’ll turn over every stone we can to find them. But would I love to add one of those guys? Heck yeah, I would. But we have a cap. We pick where we pick.”

And one person who believes that Garrett will be one is the Sporting News' Bryan Murphy, who posits that a trade could tremendously upgrade a unit that posted just 39 sacks - squarely in the middle of the pack - with Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa leading the charge:

"Buffalo is still searching for a way to best Kansas City in the playoffs, and what better way than to send Garrett after Patrick Mahomes? There aren't many issues on the offensive side of the ball, so the Bills have to improve defensively in order to finally emerge from the AFC."

Of course, that transaction will require much financial upheaval. Garrett has two more years and $19.7 million left in his contract, which he signed in 2022. He has a $5 million bonus that is due on March 15.

