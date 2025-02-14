NFL analyst suggests Myles Garrett could be traded but only with Deshaun Watson

Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson have been on the books of the Cleveland Browns for quite some time. With Garrett making noise, a trade could potentially materialize at some point this offseason.

However, while his exit most likely would get the team a haul of picks, there's one equal source of compensation that arguably might be as productive.

On Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio floated the possibility that Watson could be packaged with Garrett to free the Browns from the unprecedented fully guaranteed contract and quarterback.

(00:01:13) "Here's a possibility. You call up a team that might be interested in Myles Garrett and say, 'We don't want to trade Myles Garrett, but we respect his wishes. We will trade Myles Garrett to you in exchange for the draft picks we want, but if you want Myles Garrett, you've got to take Deshaun Watson.'"

Watson continues to work his way through an Achilles tear that ruined his 2024 season. The quarterback is expected to miss part of the 2025 season.

Since joining the Browns, Watson has thrown for 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in three seasons.

Exploring potential trade partners for Deshaun Watson-Myles Garrett package deal

Deshaun Watson at Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

For a Deshaun Watson-Myles Garrett trade to take place, a potential trade partner would need a few things. First, they would need plenty of cap space to take on some or all of Watson's $46 million average salary, per Spotrac.

They also would need a star that trumps their need for money. They would also need a backup quarterback who could take over down the line to get through part of a season while acting as a mentor.

There is not exactly a sea of options that fill this criteria, but there are two teams that make sense. The New England Patriots are a defensive-minded organization hungry for proven stars.

They also have Drake Maye, a young quarterback who could still use a mentor in the building. As a young team, they have salary cap room to take on some or all of Watson's contract because Maye is still on his rookie deal.

The other potential fit would be the Tennessee Titans. A defensive-minded organization housed in a different division but also lacking a quarterback might have an appetite for Garrett, salary space for Watson and a need for a Joe Flacco-like figure that could help out as a short-term starter later down the line.

There might not be a perfect fit for Watson and his expensive deal, but some potential options exist. Would any team in the league be willing to shoulder Watson's deal to get Myles Garrett?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.

