Ex-Jets LB gives honest take on Aaron Rodgers' exit affecting Garrett Wilson

Former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott has highlighted how Aaron Rodgers' departure could strengthen Garrett Wilson's role in the team's offense. His comments come amid the Jets' announcement of parting ways with Rodgers after just two seasons.

On ESPN's "Get Up" segment on Friday, Scott addressed the broken relationship between the veteran quarterback and the Jets' rising star:

"It was important for them because they were losing the locker room to some of their younger players," Scott said. "Garrett Wilson used to be on my radio show but he canceled during the middle of it because he was just dejected.

"We saw with the arrival of Davante Adams, he became less and less of the offense when this was supposed to be an offense catered and built around him and Breece Hall's skill set. (4:50)"

The split follows a disappointing 5-12 season where Rodgers failed to transform the Jets into the Super Bowl contenders many expected them to be. Despite that, he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson's future in New York uncertain

Signs of discord emerged early as per Bart Scott. Garrett Wilson and Rodgers engaged in a heated training camp argument.

The tension escalated when Rodgers pushed for bringing in his former teammate Davante Adams, a move that seemingly marginalized Wilson's position in the offense.

Despite the challenges, Garrett Wilson proved his skill. He recorded career-highs across the board with 101 receptions, 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. He maintained his streak of 1000+ yard seasons, achieving this milestone in each of his first three years despite playing with multiple quarterbacks.

According to Spotrac's latest projections from February 2025, Wilson's market value stands at $69.6 million over three years. This figure has decreased from December's estimate of $70.6 million, potentially reflecting the impact of the team's struggles.

Wilson's fifth-year option for 2026 currently sits at $16.6 million. However, this amount could have jumped to $25 million had he earned a Pro Bowl selection during his first three seasons. The Jets' 14-season playoff drought and 19-32 record during Wilson's tenure have limited his opportunities for such accolades.

With new coach Aaron Glenn taking over and the Jets moving in a fresh direction, finding a quarterback who can maximize Wilson's talents becomes crucial.

