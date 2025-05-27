Mario Cristobal on a hot recruiting trail as elite WR Tristen Keys schedules visit 18 days after Jackson Cantwell's commitment to Miami

Just 18 days after the Miami Hurricanes landed a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, coach Mario Cristobal is continuing to push hard on the recruiting front. This time, Miami is set to host five-star wide receiver and LSU commit Tristen Keys on Saturday.

Keys, a standout from Hattiesburg High School in Mississippi, is among the most coveted prospects in the 2025 class. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he holds the distinction of being the No. 1 wide receiver in the country, the top-ranked player in Mississippi and the No. 4 overall recruit nationwide.

Last season, Keys showcased his explosive playmaking skills by catching 40 passes for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 10 games. His talent has drawn offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas A&M, USC and Notre Dame — all looking to pry him away from LSU.

The Hurricanes’ pursuit of Keys signals their aggressive strategy to stockpile elite offensive weapons. Flipping a player of his caliber would be a massive win for Cristobal, who is building a roster capable of dominating the ACC in the coming years.

Miami's recent momentum stems not only from recruiting victories but also from key offseason moves. After quarterback Cam Ward declared for the NFL draft and joined the Tennessee Titans, former Georgia signal-caller Carson Beck transferred to Miami, setting the stage for a new era under center.

The Hurricanes are coming off a rare 10-win season— only their second such campaign in 21 years — and with the ACC seen as less competitive than the SEC or Big Ten, Miami is positioned to challenge for the conference title. Keys could be the cornerstone of that future if Cristobal successfully flips the five-star talent.

Mario Cristobal eyes a defensive turnaround with Corey Hetherman leading the charge

After falling short of the playoffs last season due to defensive lapses, Mario Cristobal made major changes on that side of the ball, starting with the hiring of Corey Hetherman as defensive coordinator and bringing in three new assistants.

On the "Gramlich & Mac Lain Show," Cristobal praised Hetherman’s football intellect and connection with players.

“His knowledge of the game is extraordinary,” Cristobal said. “His ability to articulate, teach, and mentor with passion and intensity and reach our players has been awesome ... It is more than just the numbers. It is about fit.”

Cristobal emphasized Hetherman’s tactical mindset.

“He is very aggressive with how he calls a game, but he is very meticulous and detailed with how he coaches the technique and fundamentals," the coach added. "When you hire a guy with that type of professionalism, you have to stay out of his way because he has answers.”

After finishing 10-3 last season under quarterback Cam Ward, Cristobal sits at 22-16 overall at Miami. However, the Hurricanes remain winless in bowl games (0-2) and have yet to secure an ACC title or College Football Playoff appearance.

With Carson Beck transferring from Georgia to take over at quarterback, Miami aims to return to ACC contention — this time with a retooled defense.

