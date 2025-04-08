Mark Stoops' Kentucky receives commitment of Class of 2027 QB DJ Hunter

Kentucky football has taken a proactive step in building its future by landing a commitment from Class of 2027 quarterback DJ Hunter. The Bearden High School (Knoxville, Tennessee) signal-caller becomes the Wildcats' first pledge for the 2027 cycle, providing coach Mark Stoops with a foundational piece to kick things off.

During the spring, he took unofficial visits to Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky. After wrapping up those campus stops in March and April, Hunter announced his decision to commit to Kentucky just over a week after his trip to Lexington.

“What stood out to me the most is how hard they were recruiting me and the culture they have there,” Hunter said. “I like the plan that they have for the future, and I see myself in that plan.”

Originally from Horn Lake High School in Mississippi, Hunter transferred to Bearden in 2024 and immediately earned the starting role. Despite playing just eight games due to injury, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback threw for 1,431 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 76 of 142 pass attempts.

He also added three scores on the ground, demonstrating the dual-threat ability that has caught the attention of several Power Five programs. Recruiting interest in Hunter spiked following his impressive debut season in Tennessee.

This marks the second time in three recruiting cycles that a quarterback has been Kentucky’s first high school commit, following Stone Saunders in the 2025 class. The Wildcats managed to hold on to Saunders despite staff changes, and Hunter now emerges as the early face of Kentucky’s 2027 group.

DJ Hunter shares why Kentucky was the right fit

DJ Hunter shed light on what made Lexington feel like home. The Bearden High School quarterback pointed to the Wildcats' coaching staff and their persistent pursuit of him as key factors in his decision.

“I knew Kentucky was going to be the place for me when I got to talk to the coaches and saw how serious and consistent they were in recruiting me,” Hunter said.

Hunter brings versatility as a mobile quarterback. He’s eager to embrace a leadership role and compete at the highest level.

“I’m looking forward to bringing in a QB that can move around in the pocket, make the right throws, be a leader, and lead this team to wins,” he added. “I’m also looking forward to playing in the best conference in CFB and playing against some of the top talent in CFB.”

