  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "None of them talk Spanish": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's selection to represent Puerto Rico at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

"None of them talk Spanish": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's selection to represent Puerto Rico at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 11, 2025 19:31 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty

Despite his father, Carmelo Anthony, being a stalwart for USA Basketball, Kiyan Anthony will not be representing the United States at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. Instead, the four-star Syracuse signee will be suiting up for the Caribbean US territory of Puerto Rico.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Carmelo is of Puerto Rican descent, while Kiyan's mom, La La, is a full-blooded Puerto Rican. This makes Kiyan of Puerto Rican descent and eligible to represent the U.S. territory during the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland. This has gotten a lot of fans talking.

"None of them talk Spanish melo or lala 😂," one commenter said, although La La speaks Spanish.
"He has a lot of Puerto Rican blood. His mother full blooded Puerto Rican and his father half Puerto Rican," another commenter wrote.
Ad
"Go represent! Put on for the PR 🫡" one fan commented.

There were also a lot of Puerto Rican fans who were happy with the decision, especially with Kiyan Anthony being proud of him being of Puerto Rican descent.

"Cómo on kiyan thanks My youngster representing our flag and country," one Puerto Rican fan said.
"I can’t believe the team USA legend Carmelo Anthony let this happen," another fan wrote.
Ad

Finally, his maternal grandmother, Carmen Surillo, who is a Puerto Rican, also commented on the news:

"So proud of my grandson @kiyananthony representing 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷❤️."
Hoops fans and his own grandmother react to the news that Kiyan Anthony representing Puerto Rico (Source: Instagram/ dametimeout.pr)
Hoops fans and his own grandmother react to the news that Kiyan Anthony representing Puerto Rico (Source: Instagram/ dametimeout.pr)

The Nike Hoop Summit pits Team USA against several elite hoops teams from across the world. It will happen on April 12 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Ad

La La took Kiyan Anthony to Puerto Rico last year

As for Kiyan, he has been to Puerto Rico before, with his full-blooded mom, La La, who is Afro-Puerto Rican, taking him to the U.S. territory back in August. The actress and TV host posted about it with the caption, "La Familia 🇵🇷."

Ad

Among the images La La posted is Kiyan Anthony taking in his Puerto Rican roots, along with herself partying on the island. The mother and son also mingled with some relatives from the island.

La La Anthony has been a vocal supporter of Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans are still U.S. citizens despite not being part of the 50 states, although the debate on whether the island should join the Union as the 51st state is still ongoing.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी