"Now, I just want to inspire kids": AJ Dybantsa shared his thoughts ahead of the NBA All-Star Game event to Instagram

No. 1-ranked BYU signee AJ Dybantsa was at the San Francisco Bay Area for the Nike "Future Game" event ahead of the NBA All-Star Game. While there on Sunday, he spent some time with the official Instagram account, which showed what it is like trying to guard the five-star small forward.

In speaking with Instagram, Dybantsa shared his thoughts on those who will come after him and reflected on the future generation:

“It’s cool because once I was a kid in the stands watching my favorite high school player. Now, I just want to inspire kids to pursue their dreams," Dybantsa told Instagram.

The Nike "Future Game" event featured some of the biggest Nike-affiliated high school basketball teams nationwide, including Dybantsa's team, the Utah Prep Athletes. He also debuted the new Nike Future G.T. shoe during his team's game against Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and Dynamic Prep on Valentine's Day.

Dybantsa has an NIL deal with Nike and is among the first to wear the new shoe. No exact release date has been revealed yet, but it is expected to be released later this year. Rapper Wale also showed off an orange-colored version of the new model the day before Dybantsa was spotted wearing it.

However, Utah Prep has struggled lately despite having the No. 1 senior on the team. Dynamic Prep, which features four-star SMU commits O'Neal Jr. and Jaden Toombs, along with five-star power forward Chris Nwuli, defeated Utah Prep 66-57.

AJ Dybantsa named a semifinalist for the Naismith High School Player of the Year award

Meanwhile, AJ Dybantsa could win yet another honor under his belt, this time one of the most prestigious individual awards in high school basketball, the Naismith High School Player of the Year award.

Aside from Dybantsa, other players named as semifinalists include Braylon Mullins, Koa Peat, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, Darius Acuff Jr., Nate Ament, Cameron Boozer, Mikel Brown Jr., and Brayden Burries.

Being named the Naismith High School Player of the Year is expected to impact a player's recruitment and their NIL stock once they make it to college. Previous winners include former NBA stars Kobe Bryant (1996), Chris Webber (1991) and Jason Kidd (1992), as well as current NBA stars like RJ Barrett (2018), Cade Cunningham (2020) and Chet Holmgren (2021).

