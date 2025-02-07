Top 10 semi-finalists for Naismith High School Player of the Year award feat. AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and more

AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson and other top recruits in the nation make the semi-final list of the Naismith High School Player of the Year award. Named after James Naismith, the award is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the most outstanding player with the greatest on-court achievements.

SLAM HS's Instagram handle posted a list of the 10 semi-finalists in its latest post on Thursday:

AJ Dybantsa | #1 recruit in the nation (as per ESPN) - committed to BYU

Braylon Mullins | #14 - signed with UConn Huskies

Koa Peat | #9 - undecided

Darryn Peterson | #2 - signed to Kansas Jayhawks

Caleb Wilson | #7 - committed to North Carolina Tar Heels

Darius Acuff Jr. | #5 - signed with Arkansas Razorbacks

Nate Ament | #4 - undecided

Cameron Boozer | #3 - signed to Duke Blue Devils

Mikel Brown Jr. | #8 - committed to Louisville

Brayden Burries | #11 - undecided

Trending

The announced players still have a month to make their case for the Player of the Year award, which can impact their recruitment and overall NIL stock on the college level. The winner of the Naismith High School PoY will be announced on March 7.

Hall of Famers like Kobe Bryant (1996), Chris Webber (1991) and Jason Kidd (1992) have been honored with the award in the past. In the current NBA landscape, Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren (2021), Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham (2020), Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (2018) and others have lifted the trophy.

Duke's Cooper Flagg is the only active college player to have won the Naismith HS PoY award.

Lauren Betts' sister, Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davison and more announced as Girls Naismith High School Player of the Year semi-finalists

UCLA center Lauren Betts' sister Sienna Betts is one of the 10 semifinalists in the girls' category of the Naismith HS PoY award:

Sienna Betts | #3 in nation (as per On3) - signed to UCLA

Aaliyah Chavez | #1 - undecided

Jazzy Davidson - #2 - will play for USC Trojans

Addison Deal - #22 - signed with Iowa Hawkeyes

Oliviyah Edwards | Class of 2026

Saniyah Hall | Class of 2026

Kate Harpring | Class of 2026

Mia Pauldo | #13 - signed with Tennessee

Jerzy Robinson | Class of 2026

Kaleena Smith | Class of 2027

Expand Tweet

The winner of the Girls' Naismith Player of the Year award will be announced at the same time as the winner of the boys' version.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback