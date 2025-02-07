Top 10 semi-finalists for Naismith High School Player of the Year award feat. AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and more

AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson and other top recruits in the nation make the semi-final list of the Naismith High School Player of the Year award. Named after James Naismith, the award is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the most outstanding player with the greatest on-court achievements.
SLAM HS's Instagram handle posted a list of the 10 semi-finalists in its latest post on Thursday:
- AJ Dybantsa | #1 recruit in the nation (as per ESPN) - committed to BYU
- Braylon Mullins | #14 - signed with UConn Huskies
- Koa Peat | #9 - undecided
- Darryn Peterson | #2 - signed to Kansas Jayhawks
- Caleb Wilson | #7 - committed to North Carolina Tar Heels
- Darius Acuff Jr. | #5 - signed with Arkansas Razorbacks
- Nate Ament | #4 - undecided
- Cameron Boozer | #3 - signed to Duke Blue Devils
- Mikel Brown Jr. | #8 - committed to Louisville
- Brayden Burries | #11 - undecided
The announced players still have a month to make their case for the Player of the Year award, which can impact their recruitment and overall NIL stock on the college level. The winner of the Naismith High School PoY will be announced on March 7.
Hall of Famers like Kobe Bryant (1996), Chris Webber (1991) and Jason Kidd (1992) have been honored with the award in the past. In the current NBA landscape, Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren (2021), Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham (2020), Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (2018) and others have lifted the trophy.
Duke's Cooper Flagg is the only active college player to have won the Naismith HS PoY award.
Lauren Betts' sister, Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davison and more announced as Girls Naismith High School Player of the Year semi-finalists
UCLA center Lauren Betts' sister Sienna Betts is one of the 10 semifinalists in the girls' category of the Naismith HS PoY award:
- Sienna Betts | #3 in nation (as per On3) - signed to UCLA
- Aaliyah Chavez | #1 - undecided
- Jazzy Davidson - #2 - will play for USC Trojans
- Addison Deal - #22 - signed with Iowa Hawkeyes
- Oliviyah Edwards | Class of 2026
- Saniyah Hall | Class of 2026
- Kate Harpring | Class of 2026
- Mia Pauldo | #13 - signed with Tennessee
- Jerzy Robinson | Class of 2026
- Kaleena Smith | Class of 2027
The winner of the Girls' Naismith Player of the Year award will be announced at the same time as the winner of the boys' version.