"Only offered him because Georgia did": CFB fans react as 5-star Houston QB commit Keisean Henderson receives an offer from SEC powerhouse

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson took another turn as the University of Alabama extended a scholarship offer to the highly touted 2026 prospect. Henderson, who has been committed to the Houston Cougars since May 27, 2024, now finds himself at the center of speculation as fans react to Alabama’s interest.

Expand Tweet

Some college football fans believe Alabama’s offer was reactionary:

"Only offered him because Georgia did," one fan remarked.

Expand Tweet

Others criticized the recruitment process:

"This is just greed," a fan quipped.

Expand Tweet

More fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts:

"Alabama ain’t got the pockets for this kid . Keep dreaming Bama," a fan quipped.

"Keelon Russell Deja vu .. but with Houston instead of SMU this time lol," another said.

Expand Tweet

"Took a 5 star from SMU now Houston," a fan remarked.

Henderson, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound quarterback from Spring, Texas, has been a dominant force in the 2026 recruiting class. Ranked No. 14 nationally and the No. 5 quarterback according to the On3, he is also Texas' top-ranked player.

Despite growing interest from top-tier programs like Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, and Texas A&M, Keisean Henderson insists NIL deals are not influencing his decision. He remains committed to Houston and head coach Willie Fritz, whom he admires for his program-building success at Tulane.

“The way (Fritz) moves, the way he’s able to pick up stuff, be a leader. Everywhere he went he’s always turned the program around. Just watching that from the past couple of years when he was at Tulane, he flipped that program,” Henderson told On3.

Keisean Henderson reflects on his commitment to Houston and the belief Willie Fritz showed in him

Before Willie Fritz took over at Houston in December 2023, he and his staff had already identified Keisean Henderson as a priority at quarterback during their time at Tulane. That early trust played a major role in Henderson’s decision to commit to the Cougars in May 2024.

“It was a great belief. “It was one of those you can feel from the phone. When I got the call from Coach Fritz after I went to the camp that he believed in me to play quarterback and nobody else had, that belief in me at the time made me feel I could run through a brick wall for him."

During his sophomore season, he thrived under center, throwing 21 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Henderson also appreciated the staff’s loyalty when others tried to push a different narrative.

“This year was a foundational year,” he said. “Just watching them go through this foundational year and keep a good mindset and compete with the best of the best and Top 25 teams in the conference and be able to compete with them and win games, tough games it shows me they’re fighting as a program.”

His sophomore season stats, 1,574 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, along with his dual-threat ability, have made Keisean Henderson a coveted prospect.

