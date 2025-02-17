"Probably the only official visits I will take": Elite WR Ethan Feaster names four programs for potential commitment following reclassification

Ethan Feaster, a standout wide receiver from DeSoto High School, has made a major move in his recruitment by reclassifying from the 2027 to the 2026 class. This decision fast-tracks his path to college football, narrowing his focus to four programs: USC, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Reflecting on the decision, Feaster acknowledged that the past few days had been overwhelming but affirmed that he is ready to move forward.

“Things are going well,” Feaster said, via On3. “I have an official visit to USC set for June 6 and then I have one with LSU on June 20. I know Texas and Texas A&M will receive visits too and that is probably the only official visits I will take.”

Each of these programs aligns with his priorities. Growing up in Louisiana, Feaster has a strong connection to LSU, particularly because of the stability of the coaching staff.

“I am from Louisiana and I love the staff at LSU," he said. "A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there."

USC stands out because of its offensive system under Lincoln Riley.

“With USC, you know they will have a great quarterback throwing their receivers the call with Lincoln Riley as the head coach," he said. "They keep good players and the offense would be fun to play in. I like coach (Dennis) Simmons too."

Texas is appealing because of his relationship with wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.

“Coach (Holmon) Wiggins a great receivers coach," Feaster said. "He has a great track record. Look at what he did at Alabama, so I know he would be a great coach to play for. I have a great relationship with coach (Chris) Jackson at Texas. He is a cool coach and Texas has a nice offense too."

Ethan Feaster schedules key visits, names three schools leading his recruitment

After participating in the Under Armour Next camp in Dallas, Ethan Feaster confirmed with On3’s Chad Simmons that he had set official visits to USC on June 6 and LSU on June 20. He also intends to visit Texas and Texas A&M, and the dates for those trips are expected soon.

While Feaster showed interest in USC, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, he is considering potential visits to Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, and SMU for spring.

“Alabama has coach Shep (JaMarcus Shepard) and he proved what he can do with top receivers. Ohio State always produces top players at my position. Miami is a great place to be and I want to check it out. SMU is playing well and getting some good players, so I want to get up there soon.”

The 6-foot, 175-pound standout has already proven himself as one of the top wideouts in his class. As a sophomore, he recorded 57 receptions for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns. His breakout freshman campaign saw him haul in 32 catches for 634 yards and nine touchdowns.

