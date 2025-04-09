Recruiting insider provides positive signs for Dan Lanning's Oregon to recruit elite Class of 2026 OT over Alabama and LSU

The race for Georgetown Prep’s Immanuel Iheanacho is reaching its final stretch, and Oregon appears to be gaining serious ground. A five-star offensive tackle and consensus No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 class, Iheanacho’s recruitment has reached a fever pitch, with 34 offers from top programs across the country.

Ad

Known for his elite frame and raw power — he boasts a 530-pound lift in the weight room — Iheanacho is viewed as a program-altering talent. Oregon, under head coach Dan Lanning, is making a convincing push. According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Oregon is the leader in the race.

“One team is setting the pace for Five-Star Plus+ OT Immanuel Iheanacho,”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Wiltfong added that Iheanacho’s recent visit to Eugene reinforced his strong connection with Lanning, offensive line coach A’lique Terry and the Ducks’ roster.

“Getting the prized point of attack player back around head coach Dan Lanning and the program. ... showed Iheanacho he really fits in around the school, people and team,” Wiltfong reported.

Oregon’s 2026 class, ranked No. 2 nationally, already features standout commitments like five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star lineman Kodi Greene. Four-star running back Tradarian Ball, an Oregon commit, has taken to social media with recruiting efforts, tweeting “#Immanuel2Eugene🦆,” to which Iheanacho reacted — signaling real momentum.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite Oregon’s lead, competition remains fierce. Maryland continues to make a strong hometown pitch, while Alabama, LSU, and Penn State are still in pursuit.

Iheanacho’s final official visit is scheduled for June 20, and with powerhouse programs in “make-a-move” mode, June is shaping up to be decisive in one of the class’s most pivotal recruitments.

Dan Lanning’s aggressive push positions Oregon as 2026 recruiting leader

Since arriving in Eugene in December 2021, Dan Lanning has rapidly elevated Oregon into an elite recruiting force. The Ducks posted a No. 3-ranked class in 2024, followed by a No. 5 class in 2025.

Ad

Now, for 2026, Oregon holds the top-ranked class nationally, backed by two five-star pledges and a wave of four-star prospects. Adding five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho would be a cornerstone move, especially as it could pair him with fellow five-star tackle Kodi Greene.

Lanning’s hands-on strategy has resonated. In January 2025, he, offensive line coach A’lique Terry, and DC Tosh Lupoi traveled to Baltimore to personally recruit Iheanacho.

“I like Coach Terry, Coach Dan Lanning—a really young coach,” Iheanacho told On3. “They’ve been winning games and have products like Penei Sewell.”

Ad

Beyond coaching, Oregon’s appeal includes state-of-the-art facilities and standout staff.

“I love the whole dynamic... the practice fields, how the weight room is set up,” Iheanacho said.

The Ducks also remain contenders for other top names like Jackson Cantwell, Jared Curtis, Tyler Atkinson, Brandon Arrington and Anthony “Tank” Jones Jr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More