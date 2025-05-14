"Relationships won out in the end": Why Kirby Smart's Georgia lost out on Jackson Cantwell despite a strong recruiting approach

On Tuesday, the college football world was jolted when Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), committed to Miami over Georgia — the program many viewed as the frontrunner in his recruitment. Despite six visits to Athens and a persistent push from Kirby Smart and his staff, Cantwell ultimately chose the Hurricanes.

"Relationships won out in the end," Cantwell said. “I know Coach Mirabal and Coach Cristobal. They've recruited me hard for over a year. They text me every day. We've had countless conversations about offensive line development and what I could become at 'The U.' It just felt like the right place.”

The 6-foot-7.5, 315-pound offensive tackle from Nixa High School (Missouri) picked Miami over Georgia and Oregon, with Michigan, Missouri and Ohio State also drawing serious consideration.

Cantwell emphasized that the effort the Hurricanes' staff put into recruiting him stood out.

“I chose Miami because of the relationships and the elite offensive line coaching from Cristobal and Mirabal,” Cantwell said. “They recruited me harder than anyone else. Their development plan was detailed, and they’ve shown they’ll play young guys if they’re ready.”

While NIL considerations reportedly played a role — sources indicated a deal worth $2 million annually — Cantwell pushed back on the idea that it was the deciding factor.

“I don’t like that narrative," Cantwell said. "It’s slanderous. All of my finalists were strong in that area. I’m fortunate to have had options. But it’s also smart to have a financial backup if football doesn’t work out."

While Cantwell’s $2 million NIL deal may have played a role in his Miami commitment, his strong relationships with Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal were just as critical. Known for valuing personal connections, Cantwell found genuine rapport in Coral Gables.

A day after the loss, Smart emphasized the program’s steady success and strong in-state recruiting base.

“We’ve had some really good football teams, and we got a good state to recruit from,” Smart said, via CBS Sports. “It’s been a pleasure to be there.”

After a three-year recruitment, Jackson Cantwell headlines Miami’s 2026 class. He revealed how the final stretch of his recruitment unfolded.

“In March, it was Miami," Cantwell said on Tuesday, via On3. "April, I was leaning (toward) Georgia. But by May, it was back to Miami. They just recruited me harder than anyone else. They made consistent effort, came to see me often, and the players genuinely love playing for them.”

Georgia, despite a strong push, came up short. While Miami, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M are often powered by deep pockets, the Bulldogs are financially competitive, although Kirby Smart likely won’t empty the NIL coffers for a single player.

Instead, he appears ready to reallocate resources. With Cantwell headed to Coral Gables, Georgia could pivot to five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho or pursue a mix of four-star linemen like Carter Scruggs, Malakai Lee and Ekene Ogboko.

Freed-up NIL funds may also help the Bulldogs pursue other high-priority targets, including four-star tight end Mark Bowman, versatile back Derrek Cooper and five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.

Veteran talent in the portal remains another option, with elite players like former five-star receiver Zachariah Branch available, although likely with a hefty price.

Georgia recently suffered another recruiting blow when five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry flipped to Texas.

