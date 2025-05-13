"Reunion for you & Agot (Makeer)": South Carolina fans react as No. 1 prospect Saniyah Hall officially visits Dawn Staley's Gamecocks

With Agot Makeer onboard for next season, Dawn Staley is hoping that her teammate, Saniyah Hall, will also choose South Carolina. Hall, who is the top-ranked junior in the Class of 2026, plays for Montverde Academy where Makeer finished her high school career.

Hall just visited South Carolina on Monday, which seemed to have gone pretty well.

The five-star prospect visited the school, and had her obligatory photoshoot wearing a Gamecocks jersey. This was her first official visit to South Carolina.

Staley naturally rolled out the red carpet for her, even joining her in the photo shoot. They also broke into a dance together after the shoot, which indicated that they got along well.

All that certainly got fans talking:

"Yesssssss please , reunion for you & Agot 👀👀👀👀!!!" said one commenter.

"That last photo needs to be framed regardless of your decision 🔥🔥 2 GOATS 🐐," one fan pointed out, talking about her photo with Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley.

"Saniyah Garnet and Black looks good on you. I'm praying you commit to the South Carolina Gamecocks. 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️" another Gamecocks fan commented.

Hall's official visit to the school had many fans looking forward to the future:

"You, Big O, Agot, and Alaya gonna do big things at South Carolina....Just sayin," one commenter pointed out.

"Yes Saniyah! You look amazing in the Gar et and Black❣️💪🏽😤♥️🖤Love to see you in the CLA playing for the best coaching and training staff in the country and Us Fams who have led attendance for 11 years now!!! We’ll have your back!!!!!!!!!♥️🖤" another Gamecocks fan added.

"Great to have you visit us. Hope you will choose a future of Championships and glory in the Garnet & Black. You look absolutely terrific in the Gamecock uniform btw." another commenter said.

fans comment on Saniyah Hall's official visit to South Carolina (source: IG/ saniyahhall_)

Other schools also gunning for Saniyah Hall

The official visit to South Carolina came a few months after Saniyah Hall officially visited UCLA back on March 8, and over a week after she officially visited North Carolina on May 1. She also visited USC on Nov. 8, but it was seemingly not an official visit.

Meanwhile, On3 believes Ohio State is the frontrunner to sign Hall even though she has not officially visited the school yet. The Buckeyes have a 36.4% chance of landing the Montverde Academy star. She also has offers from Florida State, Maryland, Xavier and other programs.

