Sherron Moore's elite QB recruit Bryce Underwood shares throwback high school snap with his mom on Mother's Day 

Even the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 class knows there’s no bigger MVP than Mom. On Sunday, Michigan commit Bryce Underwood—Sherrone Moore’s prized five-star recruit shared a heartfelt throwback photo on his Instagram story to honor his mother, Beverly Underwood.

In the image, Bryce is pictured on the Belleville High School football field, dressed in his game-day uniform alongside his mother and teammates with their own moms. The caption read simply,

“happy mother’s day 🤎”—a quiet but meaningful tribute.

Imagw via Ig@19bryce.__

At just 17, Underwood is already being talked about as the face of Michigan football. With a rumored NIL valuation north of $12 million, expectations are sky-high. This gesture reminded everyone of the grounded young man behind the headlines. The moment may have been brief, but it spoke volumes.

Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is turning heads on and off the field. One of his earliest NIL deals came with Feldman Chevrolet of Highland, where the spotlight initially centered on his new 2025 Chevy Tahoe RST, a $70,000 vehicle.

But the bigger moment came when Feldman surprised his parents with new cars as well—his father, Jaquan Underwood, was shown climbing into a Chevrolet Silverado High Country in a viral clip, beaming like a pro on draft night.

Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, has already built serious momentum toward winning the Wolverines’ starting quarterback job. 247Sports recently slotted him at No. 8 in its post-spring Big Ten QB rankings—impressive for someone who hasn’t played a college down.

"Underwood arrives in Ann Arbor with extremely high expectations," 247Sports wrote.

With transfer Mikey Keene missing spring training due to injury, Underwood took the majority of reps alongside redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis. His spring game performance—highlighted by an 88-yard score and several NFL-level throws—only added fuel.

With Keene's return timetable still uncertain, all signs point to Underwood starting Week 1 against New Mexico at Michigan Stadium.

Keelon Russell, Bryce Underwood in contention amid unsettled QB battles at Alabama, Michigan

As Alabama and Michigan prepare for the 2025 season, true freshmen quarterbacks Keelon Russell and Bryce Underwood remain firmly in the hunt for QB1. Neither secured the job during spring practice, leaving room for preseason camp to reshape the depth charts.

On The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Pete Thamel suggested both programs could open with experienced starters—Ty Simpson for Alabama and Mikey Keene for Michigan—before reassessing.

“Who starts the season may not necessarily end the season,” Thamel said, noting that Russell and Underwood could emerge later. “Keelon Russell was the No. 1 quarterback recruit… Is he the kind of guy that shows enough to eventually take over?”

At Alabama, new OC Ryan Grubb named Simpson the current frontrunner, while head coach Kalen DeBoer emphasized that Russell is learning the system behind Simpson and sophomore Austin Mack.

“Ty continues to trend upward,” DeBoer said.

In Ann Arbor, Underwood impressed in Michigan’s spring game, finishing 12-of-26 for 187 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and three sacks. Head coach Sherrone Moore called him a “work in progress” but praised his progress. Keene, sidelined with an injury this spring, returns in August, setting up a critical QB competition ahead of a Week 2 clash at Oklahoma.

