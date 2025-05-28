"Stay home": Georgia fans react as Julian Lewis' former teammate Dorian Barney closes down on four programs days ahead of committment

With the summer recruiting cycle intensifying, Carrollton (GA.) High School’s standout cornerback Dorian Barney is nearing a major decision. The four-star prospect, who ranks No. 197 nationally and No. 19 among cornerbacks in the On3 Industry Rankings, is set to announce his college choice on July 5.

On Wednesday, Barney re-tweeted a post by Hayes Fawcett on X about the date of his decision. He added the caption:

"Blessed for every opportunity that has come my way. Forever Grateful. Where's home?"

Barney has narrowed his options to Georgia Tech, Penn State, Texas A&M and Michigan. Though he currently stars in Georgia, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back spent most of his life in Erie, Pennsylvania, before relocating south in 2021.

“I lived in Erie for basically my whole life,” Barney told On3. “It’s really 50/50. I got half my family in Erie and half of my family in Georgia.”

Georgia Tech fans are actively campaigning for the in-state talent to remain close to home.

“Stay home and rep the white and gold! You are a dynamic player and would make a tremendous impact on the Yellow Jackets defense,” one supporter wrote.

Another added,

“Jackets in ATL are doing well under Coach Key.”

Here is how others reacted:

"Bummed, but you choosing to ignore the greatest DB of all time for garbage programs," a fan quipped

"Atlanta Georgia, stay home and build something great," another quipped

"With your brothers and family at PENN STATE," another remarked

Barney’s official visit schedule included Penn State on May 16, leaving a strong impression. Followed by Georgia Tech on May 30, Texas A&M on June 6 and Michigan on June 20.

“That’s probably the best visit I’ve been on so far,” Barney said. “They make sure that their guys are great all-around. I got to bond with all the coaches.”

Despite Penn State’s recent momentum, Texas A&M remains firmly in contention.

“I could see myself playing in A&M's future secondary.”

As the decision nears, Barney emphasized his priorities: development, a strong culture, early exposure and family fit.

Penn State’s lead grows as Dorian Barney lauds coaches ahead of final visit to Michigan

As four-star cornerback Dorian Barney edges closer to his July 5 commitment, Penn State continues to gain traction in his recruitment. Currently, the Nittany Lions hold a 53.6% lead in On3.

Barney, ranked No. 149 nationally, No. 14 among cornerbacks and No. 20 in Georgia by 247Sports, has spoken highly of Penn State’s coaching staff. His relationship with assistant Terry Smith is strong, while coach James Franklin has also made a notable impact.

“Coach Franklin is an open person,” Barney said. “He has really good relationships with the families. He loves my family. He doesn’t only care for the players on the field, but he cares for them off the field, too.”

Reflecting on his May 16 official visit to State College, the CB said,

“That was my fourth time back. The environment, hanging around with the staff—they always show me love when I’m there.”

The recruitment battle isn't over. Dorian Barney is scheduled to return to Michigan for Victors Weekend on June 20, a major event in the Wolverines’ recruiting calendar. He also visited Ann Arbor for the spring game earlier this year, giving Michigan one more opportunity to close the gap before his decision.

