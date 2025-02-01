"This why he my favorite player": Fans react to Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith's thoughts on being a 5-star recruit when he was in high school

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has captivated fans, not only with his on-field performances but also with his humility regarding his five-star status in high school. In 2022, Smith acknowledged the significance of his ranking, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

"To be a five star it feels great it's a blessing. It's a lot of kids out here that wants to be in my shoes and they pray and hope to be in my shoes. But I'm a blessed young man and I'm humble and i work hard for everything i get. 💯," Smith wrote in a DM with 305 Sports.

After the interaction was posted on Instagram on Friday, fans admired Smith's attitude, with one writing:

"This why he my favorite player, man."

Another simply called him:

"That guy."

Here is how others reacted:

"So humble. That what makes him a better player. Great Job to his family!"

"Now come home and make the crib great again 🙌."

Smith’s transition to college football has been nothing short of spectacular. His impact was most evident in the College Football Playoff matchups against Tennessee and Oregon, where he racked up 290 receiving yards and four touchdowns, making highlight-reel plays throughout.

A former standout at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida, Smith was ranked the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class by 247Sports' composite rankings. Notably, he became the first wide receiver since 2012 to hold that top national ranking.

Smith finished his debut college season with 76 receptions, 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.3 yards per catch. His talent shined brightest in the national championship game against Notre Dame, where a pivotal 56-yard reception helped seal Ohio State’s victory.

Off the field, Smith’s value has skyrocketed. Reports suggest he received NIL offers ranging between $4.5 million and $5 million to transfer.

Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith land Red Bull NIL deals, quarterback discusses partnership

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has secured a major NIL deal with Red Bull, joining Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as one of the only two college football players representing the energy drink brand.

Manning, 19, finalized the agreement on Thursday, while Smith partnered with the Austrian-based company in September. In an interview with Complex Magazine, Manning spoke about Smith and their shared NIL sponsor.

"Yeah, I talked to (Smith) actually after our game last week," Manning said. "He seems like a really good guy and a great player. I'm excited for him and all the success he's had, and he seems like another great partner."

Brighid Tully, the interviewer, also questioned Manning about his interest in adventure sports.

"It's great," Manning said. "I'm so excited about the partnership. Red Bull is a great brand, and when they reached out, it was just like a match made in heaven, and I'm glad to be a part of it."

He also shared plans to try surfing this summer:

"I've never surfed before. It seems fun, I like being in the ocean... I've never skateboarded, but I skied when I was younger a little bit, and I feel like I have a pretty good balance."

On3 ranks Manning as the top NIL earner in college sports, valuing him at $6.6 million—over $2 million more than Duke’s Cooper Flagg, who holds second place.

