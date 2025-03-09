"This like a Kobe LeBron duo right here": Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. makes a bold statement about him and Mater Dei teammate Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. has a lot of confidence in his chemistry with Mater Dei teammate Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. He feels the sky is the limit, and in a video shared by Overtime OT7 on Saturday, Henry drew a bold comparison:

"This is like a Kobe-LeBron duo right here."

Henry and Dixon-Wyatt believe their talent is unmatched, with Dixon-Wyatt doubling down on the claim:

"If we was to play anybody else, we would kill everybody," he said. "Me and Chris, like, we're the best people in our school, like football player-wise. And then we got like Jabari Brady. He also like us here. Nobody messing with us, I'm telling you, bro. Nobody messing with us. They not going to be able to score."

Henry Jr., a four-star rated 2026 wide receiver (via On3) and son of late NFL player Chris Henry, has been committed to Ohio State since July 2023. Despite his pledge, powerhouse programs like USC and Oregon continue to pursue him in the hope of flipping his commitment.

Dixon-Wyatt, a four-star receiver, is also a coveted prospect. He ranked No. 140 nationally and No. 22 among wide receivers, per the On3 Industry Rankings and has official visits set with Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Texas, and Oregon.

His USC visit is scheduled for June 6 to 8, where he has already started building a connection with Trojans wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons:

"They offered a little later than other schools but it doesn't matter much. If I could really see myself fitting into the program and develop there, then that's a good fit for me. Coach Dennis Simmons was telling me I'm a need for their program and can't wait to build the relationship," Dixon-Wyatt told 247Sports.

USC remains a contender in Dixon-Wyatt’s recruitment, which is bolstered by his relationship with five-star Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet.

“They can for sure be a contender in my recruitment," Dixon-Wyatt added. "I know their quarterback, Husan Longstreet. They run a really good offense. They’re pretty good."

Chris Henry Jr. schedules multiple visits

Chris Henry Jr. continues to explore other top programs this summer. He has scheduled four official visits, starting with Miami on May 30, followed by USC (June 6), Oregon (June 13), and concluding with Ohio State (June 20).

Oregon has emerged as a serious contender in his recruitment. Henry attended the Ducks’ 39-18 win over Maryland last November and was impressed.

“The atmosphere was crazy at the Maryland game," Henry said. "What keeps taking me back to Oregon is how close I am with the coaches and how they are doing something special there.”

Chris Henry Jr. previously had a strong connection with former Oregon wide receivers coach Junior Adams, who left for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the coaching change, the Ducks remain a major threat to flip him, now with Ross Douglas leading their recruiting efforts.

“Oregon’s really high with me,” Henry told ScoopDuck. “They’re right under Ohio State for me. They’re pushing hard and I let them know it’s not gonna be easy to flip me. They’re trying their best for sure.”

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver transferred to Mater Dei for his junior year but missed time due to a knee injury.

