The pivotal moment in Zack Martin's NFL career came at the 2014 NFL Draft, when the Dallas Cowboys made an 11th-hour decision. Jerry Jones and his son Stephen Jones were the pivotal decision-makers who passed on drafting quarterback Johnny Manziel for Martin.

While Martin was picked 16th overall, Manziel was picked 22nd overall despite being a former Heisman winner.

On Wednesday, during his retirement day press conference held at the Cowboys facility, Martin spoke about the moment.

"Even though it took some convincing, thank you for believing in me," Martin said, smiling at Jones.

Jerry Jones talked about the behind-the-scenes drama on that draft day.

"I still have knots on my leg from Stephen kicking me under the table on draft day," Jones said. "I think we made the smarter decision."

Brandon Thorn of the B/R NFL Scouting Department placed Martin as the "best guard of his generation."

In contrast, Johnny Manziel — selected six spots later by the Cleveland Browns —played just two NFL seasons. He went 2-6 in eight starts, with seven touchdown passes and as many interceptions.

Zack Martin's legacy of remarkable achievements

NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Zack Martin earned nine Pro Bowl selections. His seven first-team All-Pro awards tie him with Cowboys legends Bob Lilly and Randy White.

“There is a deep sense of pride that I was able to give everything I could to one team,” Martin told reporters on Wednesday, “I gave everything I had, every single day for you guys.”

"My biggest regret is not being able to stand alongside you and hoist the Lombardi Trophy," he added.

Jerry Jones reacted emotionally, likening Martin to Hall of Fame lineman Larry Allen.

"You guys are twins," Jones said. "You really are. You had the same deep-seated respect for your teammates and what you were trying to contribute for the team to win."

The Cowboys will induct Zack Martin into their Ring of Honor. He'll be the third offensive lineman in team history to be honored, joining Rayfield Wright and Nate Newton. He'll join just 22 other players in team history, including legends like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

