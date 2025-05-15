Top 10 high school football players get Carson Beck, Geno Smith, Jordan Love, Ceedee Lamb and other comparisons following recruiting rank update

As the 2025 high school football recruiting cycle intensifies, 247Sports has updated its player rankings, drawing fascinating NFL and college player comparisons that showcase the elite potential of the nation’s top prospects. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 recruits and the pro-level stars they’re being compared to based on their skill sets, production, and upside.

Ad

Top 10 high school football players get compared to NFL bound players

1. Faizon Brandon & Geno Smith

Brandon, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound dual-threat quarterback, led Grimsley to a flawless 15-0 campaign and the North Carolina 4A state title in 2024. He threw for 2,814 yards and 35 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Also adding 528 rushing yards and nine scores as a sophomore, his play style closely mirrors Smith’s—efficient through the air and mobile on the ground. Smith’s 2024 NFL campaign included 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and a 93.2 rating. Brandon was named North Carolina’s Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year.

Ad

Trending

2. Zion Elee & Chop Robinson

Elee, standing at 6-foot-3.5 and weighing 220 pounds with 35.5-inch arms, combines length and explosion off the edge. In 2023 at Joppatowne High, he notched 64 tackles, 24 for loss, and 13 sacks.

Though full junior stats at St. Frances are limited, he made waves in key games. Robinson, a 2024 first-rounder, tallied 6.0 sacks as a Dolphins rookie, providing a projection of Elee’s ceiling.

3. Keisean Henderson & Jordan Love

At 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Henderson thrives as a precision passer. In 2024, he passed for 2,689 yards and 25 touchdowns and claimed MVP honors at the Navy All-American Bowl after throwing for 146 yards on just three completions.

Ad

He shined at the Elite 11 Regional, winning QB MVP. Like Love, who threw for 3,389 yards and 25 scores in 2024, Henderson brings poise and command from the pocket. Previously a wide receiver, he caught 74 passes for 1,135 yards as a freshman.

4. Tristen Keys & CeeDee Lamb

Though exact 2024 stats are not publicly known, Keys’ playstyle has drawn comparisons to four-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. Lamb caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Keys projects as a versatile, big-play threat with elite route-running ability.

Ad

5. Felix Ojo & Elijah Pritchett

Ojo is projected as a dominant force at tackle, sharing size and technique with Alabama’s Elijah Pritchett. Known for his physicality and footwork, Ojo fits the mold of a future SEC lineman.

6. Keenyi Pepe & Jordan Mailata

Pepe is expected to follow the Mailata model: overwhelming size paired with agility. Mailata, a 6-foot-8, 365-pounder, helped anchor the Eagles’ offensive line to a 2024 Super Bowl win. Pepe brings similar traits and long-term potential.

Ad

7. Lamar Brown & Mike Pouncey

Brown, projected as an interior offensive lineman, is likened to former Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey. Known for durability and versatility, Brown is viewed as a foundational interior lineman.

8. Xavier Griffin & Jihaad Campbell

Griffin has been likened to Campbell due to his sideline-to-sideline range and sharp instincts. While statistical data is limited, his top-10 status speaks to elite evaluation grades.

9. Jared Curtis & Carson Beck

Curtis, a pro-style quarterback, draws comparisons to Georgia’s Carson Beck. Beck’s leadership and accuracy have made him a star in the SEC, traits that Curtis also appears to possess, despite limited publicly available game film.

Ad

10. Jackson Cantwell & Robert Gallery

Cantwell has earned buzz as a potential No. 1 recruit thanks to his athleticism and dominance in the trenches. Drawing comparisons to former No. 2 NFL Draft pick Robert Gallery, Cantwell projects as a cornerstone offensive tackle at the college level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More