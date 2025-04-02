Top five 2025 Class recruits who are yet to commit to a program ft. Michigan target Jackson Cantwell

As the 2025 college football recruiting cycle unfolds, several elite prospects remain uncommitted, weighing their options among top programs. While Jackson Cantwell is technically a 2026 recruit, his recruitment has drawn significant attention.

Ad

Top five 2025 Class recruits who are yet to commit

1. Jackson Cantwell – Offensive Lineman

Cantwell, the top-rated lineman in his class, is approaching the end of his high school career. His father, Christian Cantwell, recently reflected on how quickly the journey has passed. Michigan has emerged as a strong contender for Cantwell.

“It’s a program that’s as storied as it gets,” Cantwell said. “They’re known for o-line development. You can count on them to do that year in, year out.”

Ad

Trending

The Cantwell family was also impressed by Michigan’s facilities and academic opportunities. Jackson, who scored a 33 on the ACT at just 14 years old, values the school’s educational offerings and networking potential.

“It’s really unique,” Christian Cantwell said. “That was really cool. I joked with Coach Moore afterward that they should start with that part. It was the last part of our visit in December, but for us, it was very exciting.”

Ad

2. Immanuel Iheanacho – Offensive Tackle

Five-star prospect Immanuel Iheanacho has become a national name, with powerhouse programs vying for his commitment. He has narrowed his choices to seven schools: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

“I am really big on relationships,” Iheanacho said. “After reflecting on things with God and my parents, the relationships are what is most important to me.”

Ad

While some schools have focused on the financial aspect of playing college ball, Iheanacho is more concerned with long-term development and reaching the NFL.

3. Jared Curtis – Quarterback

Widely regarded as the top quarterback in the cycle, Curtis possesses elite arm talent and a physical presence at 6-foot-3.5, 225 pounds. His arm strength is considered among the best in high school football, and his ability to make throws across the field separates him from his peers.

Ad

Last season, Curtis completed over 70% of his passes, throwing for 2,830 yards while accounting for 58 total touchdowns.

4. Felix Ojo – Offensive Tackle

Ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation and the top player in Texas, Ojo has displayed extraordinary versatility. Whether competing on the football field, basketball court, or in track and field events, he thrives in any athletic setting.

“I just love to compete,” Ojo said. “Wherever I can go to compete, I’m there. It doesn’t matter what sport.”

Ad

Ojo has expressed a strong interest in Texas, praising the program’s recruitment approach.

“One thing I really like about Texas is how they recruit,” Ojo said. “They show love and make it clear they want me, but it’s not too much. It feels genuine.”

5. Tyler Atkinson – Linebacker

The No. 1 ranked linebacker, Tyler Atkinson, recently visited Oregon, a program he had been eager to explore.

Ad

“Oregon was everything I imagined it would be,” Atkinson said. “It was just like the coaches had described. Coach Lanning and the entire staff showed me exactly how much they wanted me.”

Atkinson appreciates Oregon’s commitment to supporting his brand, “AtkNup,” and sees potential in their vision. He is also considering Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State.

During his junior season, Atkinson recorded 166 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback