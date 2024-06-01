Duke Basketball commit Cooper Flagg has been making a significant impact even before starting his collegiate career, training young athletes at the K Academy. Flagg's dynamism has been inspiring the next generation of basketball stars, showing his dedication to both his development and the broader basketball community.

In a video posted by Duke Men's Basketball's official Instagram page, Flagg can be heard saying:

"On the line now, Y'all need to run and you better make it."

Trending

The Duke Basketball program's legacy is immense, with Mike Krzyzewski leading the team to five national championships over four decades. Over twenty years ago, the program initiated the K Academy, a fantasy camp allowing fans to experience life as a Duke player.

This unique camp, now in its 21st year, runs for about a week and features former Blue Devils as coaches for the adult campers, who are aged 35 and older. The campers undergo an evaluation session on the first day to try out for their prospective coaches, mirroring the rigorous selection process Duke players undergo.

This year, returning players such as Tyrese Proctor, Caleb Foster, and Stanley Borden were joined by incoming freshmen, including Khaman Maluach, Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Isaiah Evans, and Darren Harris.

These players were seen on the sidelines of the K Center, Duke's practice facility adjacent to the iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium. The event also featured incoming transfers Sion James, Maliq Brown, Cameron Sheffield, and Mason Gillis, showcasing their early integration into the team.

Cooper Flagg: Duke's next star and future NBA first pick

Although the 2024 NBA Draft hasn't occurred yet, all eyes are on Cooper Flagg, who is anticipated to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg chose to play his collegiate basketball at Duke, and he was expected to be a one-and-done player, leading to his early entry into the NBA.

Standing at 6'9'', Flagg has generated considerable buzz, building relationships with NBA stars like Jayson Tatum, who have supported his journey. Despite these modern connections, Flagg’s favorite player is an old-school legend: Larry Bird.

“I’d say Larry Bird,” Flagg shared via NBA Future Stars Now. “I watched a lot of movies and stuff on him, and old championship games, so probably him. My parents really loved watching him play, they were huge Celtics fans, so growing up for them, they were Larry Bird fans, so they just threw the DVDs in and we would watch.”

Cooper Flagg is widely regarded as the top NBA draft prospect for 2025 and is the No. 1 overall prospect in his class. Joining him at Duke will be fellow top recruits Khaman Maluach (No. 3 overall), Isaiah Evans (No. 12), Kon Knueppel (No. 17), and Patrick Ngongba II (No. 18).

Flagg also boasts the distinction of being the first Montverde Academy player named Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year since RJ Barrett in 2018.