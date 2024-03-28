Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on 5-time NBA All-Star's status (March 28)

Jayson Tatum will play in the Boston Celtics' season series-decided against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. Tatum, who missed two of the team's last five games, isn't on the Celtics' injury report. The five-time NBA All-Star has enjoyed another healthy year otherwise and is on course to play his third consecutive 70+ game season.

In 67 games, Tatum has averaged 27.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 47.3%, including 37.9% from 3. The Celtics are leading the league with a 57-15 record, seemingly on their way to secure homecourt through the playoffs. Tatum is among the MVP candidates for his output contribution this year.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Tatum was on the Celtics' injury report because of a nerve impingement in his ankle. It forced him to miss Mar. 18 and Mar. 22 games against the Detroit Pistons. The Celtics won both contests comprehensively, beating the Pistons 119-94 on Mar. 18 at home and 129-102 on the road on Mar. 22. Boston improved to 4-1 without Tatum.

Jayson Tatum stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Jayson Tatum has averaged 24.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.4 spg and 1.0 bpg against the Atlanta Hawks in 23 outings. Tatum is 17-6 against Boston's conference rivals.

In three games this season, Tatum has tallied 30.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 5.3 apg against the Hawks. He had 37 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a shocking 120-118 loss on Monday when the teams last faced off.

The Celtics suffered another second-half meltdown, choking a 30-point lead in that defeat. Boston's late-game offensive and defensive woes were on display again. It has been an area of concern for the team amid a nearly flawless year. They let that happen against a Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers on Mar. 5 and a Trae Young-less Hawks.

Tatum will hope he can help the Celtics avenge this loss with another solid game and close the Hawks early.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks?

Bally Sports Southeast Atlanta and NBC Sports Boston will broadcast the Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game in local regions. Fans outside the local areas can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET at State Farm Arena, the Hawks' homecourt.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Dejounte Murray will headline this contest. The Celtics enter the game with a 2-1 series lead over the 32-39 Hawks.

